XV-a-Side rugby column: GHK swept aside as Falkirk win in final home match

Falkirk’s firsts sealed a fine victory over GHK; here is Alex Geddes being tackled during the win (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Wales and lions forward Delme Thomas. Last week’s True or False was TRUE. Arriva Wales named a fleet of fifteen buses after Welsh rugby legends, one of which was called Delme Thomas.

SIX NATIONS PREVIEW

Scotland v Wales: Wales put up a much better show against Ireland than had been predicted, and Scotland fans will be hoping that their side has recovered from that shattering finale at Twickenham, cuts out the silly penalties, and can record a much-needed win.

England v Italy: Italy looked good against France in the initial stages but were eventually brushed aside by Les Bleus who looked in unstoppable form. Despite their lack of flair and inventive play, England should win this one comfortably.

Ireland v France: The undoubted Match of the Day sees the two title favourites clash in Dublin. It is a hard one to call, but if France plays like they did against Italy after the break, Ireland will have their work cut out.

FIXTURE CARD

There are no scheduled league or cup fixtures for our local sides, due to the international at Murrayfield. Grangemouth play Llandybie at Glensburgh tomorrow with a 2.30pm kick off.

RECENT RESULTS

There was a double celebration at Sunnyside where Falkirk firsts beat GHK 29-12, while their seconds beat Kinross 55-24.

Another local double saw Grangemouth firsts beat Panmure 40-32, while the seconds beat Arbroath 43-24.

Linlithgow firsts went down 41-34 against Whitecraigs in Newton Mearns.

Grangemouth Women beat Aberdeenshire Quines 27-22 at Glensburgh in a tremendous tussle and their second half display was one of the best seen this season.

RECORD-BREAKER

Sixty-eight years ago, a fixture was arranged between Grangemouth and Llandybie, a village team from just outside Ammanford in West Wales. It could well be the oldest surviving club fixture between Welsh and Scottish teams. This Friday, the two sides meet again at Glensburgh, and they will compete for the Albyn Jenkins Shield named in memory of a former Llandybie president. Results tend to favour the home teams and in the days before motorways, some journeys took over fourteen hours.

There were times when player shortages threatened to see the annual encounter face cancellation, but somehow the games survived. With tickets for the big international match in short supply, it always amazed some of the Grangemouth side that their Welsh opponents often preferred to watch the game in a local pub or hotel and happily handed over their tickets at face value, or depending on the strength of the “hospitality” – for nothing. Some of the games were played on pitches that were little more than a mud-bath, especially on the pitch in Zetland Park next to the pumping station or in Llandybie in front of the coal-washing plant.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Former rugby star Pringle Fisher represented Great Britain at basketball?