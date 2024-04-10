XV-a-Side rugby column: Falkirk seal semi-final spot, Caledonia Reds' fourth-placed finish doesn't tell full story

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was ex-Welsh wing forward John Taylor. Last week’s true or false teaser was TRUE – Alan Tait did play for Great Britain at rugby league and the British and Irish Lions at rugby union.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Falkirk stock photo vs Preston Lodge (Photo: Gordon Honyeman)

After major concerns over the state of the pitches following the downpours of the previous days, the drying winds and the herculean efforts of the club volunteers enabled the semi-final of the National Shield to go ahead despite the weather.

It was a credit to both teams that they served up a great display of attacking rugby and West of Scotland finally triumphed 29-10.

Grangemouth had their chances but did well to come back into the game after being 17-0 down at half-time.

West will face either Biggar or Broughton in the final. They were technically the better side, but they knew that they had been in a game.

FALKIRK RFC

Falkirk progressed to the semi-finals of the National Cup with a good 32-27 win over Preston Lodge on Saturday.

Lodge have never been an easy side to beat and with key Falkirk players absent on representative duty with Caledonia Reds, this was an impressive result.

Alan Glens beat Howe of Fife in the only other tie that was able to be played, while the games between Lasswade and Stirling County and Boroughmuir and Newton Stewart fell victims to the weather.

This will only postpone the outstanding league fixture between Falkirk and County, as cup games take precedence. This will be the fifth attempt to have the league game played.

GRANGEMOUTH RFC

The Walking Rugby group goes from strength to strength and meets on Thursday mornings and Friday evenings in the Sports Barn at Glensburgh.

The mixed group caters for all ages and no previous rugby experience is needed with the emphasis on fun and enjoyment.

CALEDONIA REDS

The table shows that the Reds finished bottom of the four-team table, but that is not a true reflection of their achievements in an exciting and closely fought series.

It was a great advert for the amateur game and the coaches deserve great credit for moulding a team of players from 12 different club sides. The South emerged as champions after their 36-18 win over the Res at Canal Park in Inverness last Saturday.

They were awarded the Nairn MacEwan trophy, presented in memory of the former Scotland forward. There was plenty of local interest with Falkirk’s Harry Russell and Connor Faulds joining Connor McFarlane of Grangemouth Stags in a side which did well to come back from an early 14-point deficit.

WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS

The Scots face the strong favourites England at The Hive at Murrayfield on Saturday with a 2.15pm start. All tickets have been sold in advance and the Scots face a daunting task against the unbeaten visitors.

TRUE OR FALSE?

England’s Martin Johnson was the first player to captain the British and Irish Lions for two successive tours?

MYSTERY PLAYER?