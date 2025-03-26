XV-a-Side rugby column: Could we see British and Irish Lions led by a Scottish captain?

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this England and Lions hooker? (Photo: Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Ronnie Dawson, and our teaser was FALSE, he was in fact a hooker, not a scrum half.

LIONS NOW IN WAIT

There has been plenty of speculation over which players will make the plane to Australia, especially after the changes in form shown during the Six Nations.

There might be more Scots in the squad than Welshmen, and maybe even Irishmen, despite the former connections of tour manager Andy Farrell.

Toulouse and Blair Kinghorn could well still be playing on June 28 - the same day as the first Lions match.

There are doubts surrounding the fitness and availability of Sione Tuipulotu, but several media pundits are pushing for the inclusion of the Scottish backs.

Will we see Kinghorn, Van der Merwe, Jones, Graham, Russell, White or maybe Tuipulotu in the red jerseys?

The choice of captain might be controversial or surprising. Martin Johnson was not England captain when he became Lions captain in 1997 and Sam Warburton was only 24 when he was chosen in 2013.

It is a huge honour and we have had Gavin Hastings, Finlay Calder, Colin Deans and Mike Campbell-Lamerton and Arthur Smith in post-war times.

What odds on a Scottish captain leading a team with the best of the speedy and talented Scottish backs?

RECENT RESULTS

Falkirk firsts beat Howe of Fife 38-30 in the National League Cup over in Cupar.

Grangemouth beat Dundee Rugby seconds 56-22 at Glensburgh.

Their seconds lost 38-19 to a strong Stirling County side.

Grangemouth Women lost 30-14 to Greenock Wanderers in the National Shield

Linlithgow firsts lost 49-17 to Gordonians in the National League Cup.

FIXTURE CARD

Grangemouth seconds are at home to Perthshire seconds in the only local league fixture.

REPORT CARD

With the league fixtures almost over, we have a look at how the local sides did.

Falkirk: The firsts still have to play Lasswade in Bonnyrigg but are currently in third place in National Two. Gordonians and Stewart’s Melville were the top two sides, and the local team can be well pleased with their campaign. The seconds finished third in the seven-team Caledonian One .

Grangemouth: The firsts finished four points behind Falkirk seconds with a 50 per cent record. The seconds still have to play bottom club Perthshire Seconds and are currently fourth in the nine-team division.

The women’s side finished in third in Midlands/East League One which was dominated by two powerful teams – Dundee Valkyries and Broughton.

Linlithgow: With one game still to play, they sit in fourth place in National League Four and their first season at this level was successful. The seconds finished third in East Reserve League One.

Bo’ness: The Rhinos didn’t play in the leagues this season but continue to develop a youth level.

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this England and Lions hooker?

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our Mystery Player was a one-club man and served Leicester Tigers in several capacities?