XV-a-Side rugby column: Centenary match was a classic at Murrayfield

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

ROB BURROW

All sports fans were moved by the tributes to Rob Burrow last Saturday.

The Leeds Rhinos player wore the number seven jersey and the applause in the seventh minute of the Challenge Cup final was a fitting tribute to a brave man.

Along with Scotland’s Doddie Weir, the two players did so much to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research and to support those living with the illness.

Doddie’s number five has become a symbol of the MND campaigns and Rob’s number seven will be equally emotive.

MATCH TO REMEMBER

Scotland 27 SRU President’s XV 16: Saturday, March 31, 1973 at Murrayfield.

Home tries: Shedden, Gill (2), McHarg, Telfer. Home conversions: Irvine (2) Home penalties: Irvine.

Away tries: McLean, Hales, Burnett. Away conversions: McLean (2).

This match was staged on a blustery, rainy day at Murrayfield to celebrate the centenary of the Scottish Rugby Union. It was classed as a full international match and caps were awarded.

Drew Gill was a last-minute replacement for Billy Seele and scored two tries on his debut.

The Select XV had little time to get to know each other, but they had some famous names in their line-up notably Benoit Dauga of France and Grant Batty of New Zealand.

Scotland lost centre Ian McGeechan with a neck injury after only thirteen minutes and was replaced by John Frame.

The late scores gave Scotland a convincing win after the game was finely balanced at 18-16. Scotland’s best players were Andy Irvine and Alastair McHarg.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s 3G answers:

Youth section: Duhan van der Merwe; Northampton, Saracens, Bath, Sale: Canada, USA, Chile, and Uruguay.

Seniors section: Johnny Sexton: Jonny Wilkinson: Newcastle Falcons.

Veterans section: John Beattie; Championship, Triple Crown, Calcutta Cup, Grand Slam.

Mastermind question: Marseilles, Lille, Lyon.

This week’s questions:

YOUTH: Which team won the English RF.U. Championship for the second year running but won’t be promoted?

Which team plays at Myreside?

Who are the current holders of the SRU Premiership trophy?

SENIOR: Who was the first non-British Lions coach?

Who are the current holders of the Melrose Sevens winner’s trophy?

Which club has won the Border League title on fifty occasions?

VETERAN: Which three Scots were on the 1997 Lions tour of South Africa?

Both full backs on the 1977 Lions tour were Scottish. Who were they?

Which Lions player was injured in a spear tackle in the first minute of the First Test against The All Blacks in 2005?