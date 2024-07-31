XV-a-Side: Local teams prepare for new season as Americas tour comes to a close

Connor Faulds in action for Falkirk during a Scottish National League Division 2 tie against Kirkcaldy last term at home (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Last week’s mystery player was Iwan Tukalo.

THE AMERICAS TOUR

The jury is still out on the relative merits of Scotland’s summer tour of the Americas. Four games played, four wins and 198 points scored. However, the quality of the opposition needs to be considered.

On the plus side, head coach Gregor Townsend was able to blood some inexperienced players and the games gave new audiences a chance to see a top ten side at close quarters.

No doubt finances were a key factor, but some of the automatic first choice selections like van der Merwe, Tuipuloto, Steyn and Jones might not have learned too much, and a summer of rest and relaxation might have proved equally beneficial.

FALKIRK AREA TEAMS

For anyone new to the area, there are rugby clubs in Falkirk, Grangemouth, Bo’ness - and spectators are always welcome.

All three clubs run youth sides and have extensive community programmes. Grangemouth run a women’s team and have a walking rugby group.

DISTRICT FIXTURES

Preparations with pre-season games are building up. A double-header at Sunnyside on Saturday, August 31 will see Falkirk’s firsts take on Kirkcaldy in a newly-regionalised National League Cup, while the seconds engage in a local derby with Grangemouth Stags.

The Stags’ seconds take on Waid Academy at Glensburgh. All matches kick off at 3pm.

Linlithgow’s opening league fixture is away to Hamilton Bulls on Saturday, September 7.

Grangemouth Women start their league season at home to Dundee Valkyries the following day.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers:

Youth: Auckland, New Zealand: Edinburgh: Ian Botham.

Seniors: Toulon: Johnnie Beattie 38 caps: Bath.

Veterans: Kelso: Heriot’s: Cardiff, Dragons, Scarlets, Ospreys.

Mastermind: Sutherland, Watson, Fagerson, Hogg, van der Merwe, Price, Russell, Harris.

This week’s questions:

YOUTH: Where is the next British and Irish Lions tour being staged? Against which opposition did Scotland score seventy-three points on their recent tour? Which Scottish team plays at Mansfield Park?

SENIOR: Who was the only Scottish back in the 2005 Lions tour to New Zealand? Which Scot was voted Player of the Tournament in the 2016 Six Nations? Which Scot was top try scorer with five tries in the 2021 Six Nations?

VETERAN: Which two Scottish full backs were picked for the 1977 Lions Tour to New Zealand and Fiji? Which two Scots have scored five tries in a game on a Lions Tour? Which English club side provided eight of the 2005 Lions touring party?

MASTERMIND: Can you identify these top British and Irish Lions points scorers from their initials?