XV-a-Side: Local rugby stalwarts are award winners; remembering first World Cup Sevens

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

SRU AWARDS

Last Friday, a crowd of invited guests saw two local stalwarts receive recognition for their efforts in promoting Rugby in their local community. Ruiraidh Porteous of Bo’ness was the recipient of the Young Person of the Year award for his services to Bo’ness Rhinos Rugby Club. Ruiraidh fulfils a variety of roles in the club as a coach first aider and as a qualified referee. Ken Richardson of Linlithgow was chosen as Volunteer of the Season for Schools Rugby in recognition of his work in local schools. From watching his own kids play midi rugby, he became the key player in the development of schools’ rugby - more than doubling the number of S1 pupils playing the game. Ken was also responsible for the establishment of girls’ rugby in Linlithgow. He is the current Club President. Congratulations to both.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Scotland forward, pictured here in 1987 during a 21-15 Five Nations’ win over Wales at Murrayfield? (Photo: SNS Group)

Last week’s answers:

First generation: Gavin Hastings, then of Cambridge University.

Second generation: Gavin Hastings

Third generation: Argentina and the British and Irish Lions.

Mastermind: The Australia Tour will be the third Lions tour for Elliot Daly, Finn Russell, Tadhg Furlong, and Maro Itoje.

This week’s questions:

First generation (1970-1999): Against which country did Scotland captain Jim Aitken score a try in the 1984 Grand Slam season?

Second generation ( 2000-2020): Where was the Wales v Scotland match played in the 2020 Six Nations tournament?

Third generation ( 2020-2025):France played in the first and the last match of the 2025 Six Nations. Who were their opponents on these two occasions?

Mastermind: Which two Scots were nominated in the Team of the Tournament for the 2024 Six Nations?

MURRAYFIELD - A HUNDRED UP

In April 1993, Murrayfield staged the inaugural Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Twenty-four countries took part over three days, and it provided an opportunity for some of the developing nations to take part against the established teams. The trophy for the winning team was the Melrose Cup, honouring the town where the concept of Rugby Sevens had been created. Nineteen countries were invited and five came through qualifying tournaments – Namibia, Hong Kong, Spain, and Taiwan as well as Latvia. Scotland were in Pool C and finished with three wins, against Tonga, Taiwan, and Italy, and two defeats, against Argentina and Australia. They entered the Bowl stages, beating France 14-7 but losing 33-19 to Japan in the final. The Plate final was won by Argentina who beat Spain 19-12. The Melrose Cup was won by England who beat Australia 21-17 in the final. The impressive England side had established a 21-5 half time lead but weathered an Australian comeback that ensured an exciting finish to a successful event. The Scotland squad included among others, well-known caps such as Andy Nicol, Gregor Townsend, Derek Turnbull and Doddie Weir as well as established Sevens “specialists.”

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this former Scotland forward?

TRUE OR FALSE?

His daughter won more Scotland caps than either her brother or her dad.