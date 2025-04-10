XV-a-Side: Is a rejig required for league rugby in Scotland?

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Wales and Lions full-back seen here pictured in 1977? (Photo: Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

The mystery player was Paul Burnell, and it was true - he did play in three rugby World Cups for Scotland.

RECENT RESULTS

Grangemouth recorded a 36-32 win over Wade Academy FP in Anstruther. Linlithgow ended their league season with an emphatic 57-14 win in Elgin against Moray.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk complete their league programme with a visit to Bonnyrigg to face Lasswade. Grangemouth 2s are in Fife for the second consecutive Saturday to play Kirkcaldy 2s.

FRANK LAIDLAW

Ex-Melrose and Scotland hooker Frank Laidlaw passed away on March 31 aged 84. He was part of a famous front row combination that followed the legendary McLeod, Bruce and Roll trio and illustrated the consistency of selection in those positions. Scotland’s front rows featured in several Lions tours and Frank toured twice - in 1966 and 1971. The front three of McLauchlan, Laidlaw and Carmichael could well have been the Test side had it not been for injury and the assault on Sandy Carmichael in Canterbury. In total, Frank won 32 Scotland caps, played in two Lions Test matches against the All Blacks and represented the Barbarians ten times. He was held in high esteem in rugby circles and was chosen for the Scotland/Ireland team in the RFU Centenary match. In those days props played for the full 80 minutes.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

First generation (1970-1999) – Which Scot scored twelve penalties in Tests against New Zealand in 1993? Which Irishman captained the 1974 Lions? Second generation (2000-2020) - Where did the Lions tour in 2005? When Andy Nicol was called up as a late replacement for the 2001 Lions Tour, which club side did he play for at the time? Third generation (2020-2025) – Who do Scotland play for the Doddie Weir trophy? Which three teams did Scotland play at Murrayfield in the 2024 Autumn series? Mastermind – Who were the only three Scottish backs chosen for the 1968 Lions Tour?

TO THINK AGAIN?

Is it time for the Murrayfield administration to revisit the current league structures? It is not easy to produce a solution that will please everyone, but it is worth closer examination. The move to league structures went some way to opening the game to more clubs and ending the “closed shop” of FP domination. West of Scotland and Edinburgh Wanderers were the only open clubs for talented players to progress, apart from the Border clubs. There were traditional fixtures that had fixed dates in the rugby calendar and April was the month for Sevens tournaments. League fixtures can produce some extremely expensive journeys, and one club rattled up expenses of £60,000 on three visits to Orkney. “Insufficient players away” is all too common a reason for games being called off.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our mystery player was a fully qualified dentist?