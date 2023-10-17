XV-a-Side: Head collision controversy continues at World Cup

MYSTERY PLAYER - Who is the fair-headed player in the striped shirt? TRUE OR FALSE: Rugby was one of the sports included in the 1900 Olympic Games? (Photo: Rusty Cheyne/Getty Images)

​WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was former Hawick and Scotland winger Tony Stanger and you may have recognised the ex-player making the presentation – Andy Irvine. Unbelievably, there were 111 lineouts in the Scotland v Wales game at Murrayfield in 1963. The Welsh scrum-half Clive Rowlands constantly kicked for touch. As a result of this, the laws of the game were changed.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was no game for the first XV on Saturday but results elsewhere saw Gordonians move into third place. Falkirk have a game in hand and are still very much in the title race. The second XV entertained Carnoustie winning 47-7.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broughty Ferry side Panmure inflicted a heavy 51-15 defeat on the visiting Stags side, which put a dent in their title challenge. The second XV was involved in a high-scoring local derby with Bo’ness Rhinos and won 63-31.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

The Grangemouth Women’s side faced table-toppers Broughton at Glensburgh on Sunday afternoon and suffered a heavy 67-0 defeat.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

The Rhinos have taken some heavy defeats so far but would be better pleased to have recorded thirty-one points in their match at Glensburgh.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Falkirk travel through to Stirling to take on County, who beat Kirkcaldy 49-26 last week, while Grangemouth are at home to Hillfoots. Bo’ness play Crieff and Strathearn at home. Grangemouth Women host Corstorphine at Glensburgh on Sunday.

WORLD CUP UPDATE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a real rugby feast last weekend and again there was controversy over some of the head collisions. Both Argentina and New Zealand were extremely fortunate not to lose players after what looked like tackles made using the shoulder. Both were “cleared” by the TMO much to the disgust of captains Dan Biggar and Johnny Sexton. “Not all head collisions are the result of foul play” was the bewildering comment from one official. Argentina’s Guido Petti was a lucky man to stay on the park after his shoulder-first “tackle” on Nick Tompkins of Wales.

RUGBY MEMORIES