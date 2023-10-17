XV-a-Side: Head collision controversy continues at World Cup
WEEKLY ANSWERS
Last week’s mystery player was former Hawick and Scotland winger Tony Stanger and you may have recognised the ex-player making the presentation – Andy Irvine. Unbelievably, there were 111 lineouts in the Scotland v Wales game at Murrayfield in 1963. The Welsh scrum-half Clive Rowlands constantly kicked for touch. As a result of this, the laws of the game were changed.
FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB
There was no game for the first XV on Saturday but results elsewhere saw Gordonians move into third place. Falkirk have a game in hand and are still very much in the title race. The second XV entertained Carnoustie winning 47-7.
GRANGEMOUTH STAGS
Broughty Ferry side Panmure inflicted a heavy 51-15 defeat on the visiting Stags side, which put a dent in their title challenge. The second XV was involved in a high-scoring local derby with Bo’ness Rhinos and won 63-31.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
The Grangemouth Women’s side faced table-toppers Broughton at Glensburgh on Sunday afternoon and suffered a heavy 67-0 defeat.
BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB
The Rhinos have taken some heavy defeats so far but would be better pleased to have recorded thirty-one points in their match at Glensburgh.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Falkirk travel through to Stirling to take on County, who beat Kirkcaldy 49-26 last week, while Grangemouth are at home to Hillfoots. Bo’ness play Crieff and Strathearn at home. Grangemouth Women host Corstorphine at Glensburgh on Sunday.
WORLD CUP UPDATE
There was a real rugby feast last weekend and again there was controversy over some of the head collisions. Both Argentina and New Zealand were extremely fortunate not to lose players after what looked like tackles made using the shoulder. Both were “cleared” by the TMO much to the disgust of captains Dan Biggar and Johnny Sexton. “Not all head collisions are the result of foul play” was the bewildering comment from one official. Argentina’s Guido Petti was a lucky man to stay on the park after his shoulder-first “tackle” on Nick Tompkins of Wales.
RUGBY MEMORIES
Old match programmes are always a great source of interest in the groups and can trigger the most amazing memories. One of the men was studying the middle page of an old Scotland programme from the 1960s and was pointing not to the many famous players from both sides, but to one of the touch judges. He had been one of the teachers at his old secondary school. He proceeded to tell us the story of a day when he had turned up for a school match but had forgotten to pack his rugby boots. The teacher gave him an old pair of his own which he had kept in the boot of his car. The man smiled as he told of the pain he suffered for days afterwards with blisters and damaged toenails. The teacher’s boots had been two sizes too small for him.