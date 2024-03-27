XV-a-Side: Grangemouth handed 'odd' play-off trips north while Caledonia Reds lose out at Glasgow

Who is this former rugby player who became the Secretary of Sport for Argentina? He is pictured here in action against Ireland back in 1990 (Photo: Russell Cheyne/Getty Images/AllSport)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Welsh internationalist Cliff Morgan. The answer to last week’s true or false was TRUE. Tony Stanger scored the one Scotland try.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Falkirk have two games left to play in this topsy-turvy season; against Lasswade away on Saturday and then at home against Stirling County on a date to be arranged.

Peebles have now completed their 18 games and have 77 points.

Falkirk and Lasswade have two matches to play and sit on 66 and 63 points respectively. The teams are playing for pride now.

GRANGEMOUTH

The Stags face a really strange set of fixtures in the play-offs. You couldn’t make this up if you tried.

There are teams who can’t be promoted because they are second 15s, such as Highland and the geography of the league was such that there would be lots of lengthy - and expensive - bus journeys.

Grangemouth now face trips to Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen, while one of their home games is against Highland seconds. Given that the shinty season has started, and the cricket season is about to commence, it is doubtful if some clubs will have all their players available anyway. Rugby players would have expected their regular season to be over by now.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth women have a home tie in the semi-finals of the National Shield and will probably face West of Scotland at Glensburgh on Saturday, April 7.

Grangemouth topped Pool A with a 100 per cent record and will now face some really tough opposition. All four semi-finalists have 100 per cent records in this year’s tournament and the other tie will be between Biggar and Broughton FPs. A good crowd is expected, and all spectators are welcome.

CALEDONIAN REDS

Although the Reds lost 26-22 against Glasgow at Braidholm, the game itself was a ringing endorsement of district rugby. With players drawn from 12 different clubs at varying levels in the league structure, the Reds gave Glasgow a real game and the outcome was in doubt until the final whistle.

Falkirk’s Harry Russell captained the side with local players Connor MacFarlane, Lewis Skinner and Glen Faulds all playing a part.

SIX NATIONS

Wales 18 Scotland 20

Any doubters about the validity of women’s’ rugby should have watched the match at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday. It was a real cliff-hanger with Lleucu George of Wales missing a last-minute conversion which would have tied the scores.

The forward play and tackling were impressive and the intensity of the forward phases in the last five minutes made for great TV viewing.

Scotland deserved their 20-18 win and the 6,000 crowd were treated to a match to remember. Next up is a game in Edinburgh against a powerful, talented France outfit.

