XV-a-Side: 'Farcical' pools led to a Rugby World Cup that did not inspire the viewers

Mystery man: Who is this former Lions stand-off? True or False: The Argentinians would call their scrum half 'Apertura'? (Photo: Anton Want/Allsport)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Gerald Davies, and it is true – Scotland was first to introduce a national league structure.

WORLD CUP UPDATE

After all the fuss dies down, what did we learn? Forward power, brute force and power has been the order of the day. Referees no longer make decisions on their own, and fancy themselves as coaches and captains all rolled into one. The “foot” part of Rugby Football has dominated. Never have so many kicked so pointlessly so often. The Chuckle Brothers’ catchphrase of “to you, to me, to you” comes to mind. The flair and improvisation have long since gone. The best game was probably Fiji v Portugal. The allocation of teams to the pools was farcical.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Falkirk crossed the Forth to take on Kirkcaldy and won a close encounter 31-28. The visitors led 19-7 at the break, but Kirkcaldy rallied to lead 28-26 going into the final stages. Falkirk did well to take the points, but Kirkcaldy were pleased to get two bonus points as well.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

There was another nail-biting finish in Kinross where the Stags won 29-27 to consolidate their third-place position in the table. The home side conceded four crucial penalties to give Grangemouth the win which keeps them in contention at the top of the table. The second XV went down 79-33 in Anstruther.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

The Rhinos lost at home to Strathmore seconds 52-23 and showed some improvement against a team sitting in third place in the league.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth Women were due to take on Howe of Fife, but the torrential rain of the previous days saw both the scheduled league games in Cupar and Forfar postponed.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Falkirk face league leaders Lasswade. Grangemouth are up in Angus to face Carnoustie. Bo’ness play fifth-placed Waid Academy F.P. in Anstruther. On Sunday, the Grangemouth Women take on high-flying Dundee Valkyries at Glensburgh.

RUGBY MEMORIES

One of the group recalled games against H.M.S. Caledonia in Rosyth and the massive variation in the quality of the opposition. One year his team would win and the next would be on the end of a severe thrashing. H.M.S. Caledonia wasn’t an actual ship but was a training establishment for naval personnel and obviously the intake varied from year to year. Our man recalled the excellent facilities in the base, including a full-length swimming pool and a post-match meal of outstanding quality.