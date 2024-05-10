XV-a-Side: Falkirk pick up big win over local rivals Stirling County to round off campaign

MSYERY PLAYER: Who is this former Ireland and Lions captain, pictured here in action for Ireland back in 1972 at Twickenham against England? (Photo: Getty Images/Express/Tim Graham)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Falkirk recorded an emphatic 61-22 win in their final league game against Stirling County to finish in second place in National League Two. The future looks good for the Sunnyside club with no fewer than fifteen former Falkirk Youth players in the playing squad. Peebles won the league with seventy-seven points, six ahead of Falkirk who finished as top points scorers in the division.

MATCH TO REMEMBER

England 3-3 Scotland: Saturday, March 20, 1965 at Twickenham.

Home try: Hancock Away drop goal: Chisholm

A last-minute try robbed Scotland of a rare win at Twickenham in front of a 70,000 crowd, which included Queen Elizabeth II. After a scoreless first half, Chisholm dropped a goal to give Scotland a 3-0 lead which they looked more than capable of defending. With Welsh referee Walters looking at his watch, Scotland’s David Whyte ran for the line and was tackled causing the ball to be picked up by stand-off Weston who in turn fed winger Andy Hancock. Hancock, still in his own twenty-five, took off down the left wing and somehow evaded three tacklers with a combination of a hand off and a change of pace which caused Scotland full back Wilson to lose his footing on the slippery surface. Subsequent newspaper pictures showed that Hancock put a foot in touch on at least two occasions during the move, but he was allowed to continue and score the try to level the contest. All Scots supporters held their breath as full back Rutherford of Gloucester lined up the conversion. The kick was missed and that was that.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers

Youth: Guinness: France and Ireland: Thomas Ramos (France) sixty-three points. Senior: Stuart Hogg: Jonny Wilkinson: Andy Nicol. Veteran: Lafond (France) and Campese (Australia): Western Samoa: Gavin Hastings (two pens.) Mastermind: Toulouse-5: Leinster-4.

This week’s questions

Youth: Who makes the current Scotland International kit? What is the name of the side which plays at Bridgehaugh in the FOSROC Super Sixes? Who won this season’s Scottish Cup (men’s) by beating Edinburgh Accies 32-29? Senior: Who was the first Six Nations side to lose to Italy? Why were some games not played in the 2001 Six Nations tournament? Who replaced Clive Woodward as England’s national team coach? Veteran: Place these players in order of the number of Scotland International caps they won: (most first) Iwan Tukalo, Jim Renwick, Finlay Calder, Scott Hastings. Mastermind: Scotland played three games on a tour of the South Pacific in May and June 1993. They won two and lost one. Who beat them 28-11 on the last game?

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Willie John McBride the former Ireland and Lions captain.

TRUE OR FALSE