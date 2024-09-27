MYSTERY MAN: Who is this ex-Ireland and Lions stand-off? (Photo: Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side rugby column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was WILL CARLING. Last week’s True or False was TRUE. Gavin Hastings led the Lions in 1993.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Falkirk firsts had a blank Saturday, and results elsewhere confirmed the view that every team can beat the others in a most competitive division. Their seconds inflicted the first defeat of the season on a previously unbeaten Blairgowrie side in a 36-26 win. This win takes them into joint top place in the league.

Grangemouth Stags firsts played bottom side Kinross at Glensburgh, and rattled up a big score, winning 73-5.

The seconds were against Dunfermline seconds, and they too were in good scoring form, running out 59-26 winners. Kirkcaldy are top of the league with Grangemouth in second place.

Caledonian Midlands Division Three is not without its problems, and Stirling County have yet to play a league game. Many would question the point of matches that finish with scorelines of 110-0 (Kirkcaldy seconds v Arbroath) and 153-0 (Dundee University Medics v. Perthshire seconds).

Grangemouth Women recorded an impressive 56-0 win over Corstorphine which takes them into third place in the table.

Linlithgow faced Strathmore in Forfar, and the home side won 40-10 to maintain their 100 per cent record.

NOT A GOOD LOOK

The Scottish Rugby decision not to back John Jeffrey’s candidacy for the chair of World Rugby was embarrassing in the extreme. He has now withdrawn from the race to succeed Sir Bill Beaumont.

He had been chairing the Scottish Rugby Board since December 2020 and seems to have been a victim of the several rows, schisms and fallouts that have become the norm over the past few years.

Having severed all his connections with rugby governance he will return to farming in Kelso. It is a sad ending to a stellar career in the game as a player.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk firsts are against Stewart’s Melville who lost their unbeaten record to Kirkcaldy last Friday night when the home side won another nail-biting encounter 37-35. The seconds cross over the Forth to take on Kinross. Kick-off times are 3pm.

Grangemouth Stags firsts are at home to Panmure, while their seconds face Perthshire seconds. Both games are at Glensburgh with a 3pm start.

Grangemouth Women are without a league game this Sunday. Their next fixture is on Sunday, October 6 away to Strathmore.

Linlithgow are at home to Moray.

WOW FACTOR RESULT

We should rename this week’s award as “The No Surprise Sherlock” award. It goes to a game that was not played. Elgin to Castle Douglas is a 540-mile round trip. September is Harvest time in agricultural areas. Result? Stewartry had “insufficient front row players available” and were sanctioned three points. Their Galloway seconds were also unable to field a team against Cumnock.

TRUE OR FALSE

Finn Calder played his club rugby for Watsonians?