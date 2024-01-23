XV-a-Side column: Weather wipes out fixtures, Rugby Memories and Six Nations dream teams
WEATHER TAKES IT ALL
With apologies to ABBA, the bad weather of last weekend took its toll on local rugby fixtures. Snow, ice and heavy rain made the playing surfaces almost impossible, although some observers felt the Falkirk pitches were playable. Neither Stirling County nor Kinross fancied the surfaces though and it meant a pleasant afternoon in the clubhouse for all concerned.
Play was impossible at Glensburgh where Waid FPs were due to visit and Bo’ness didn’t have to make the journey up to face Strathmore in Forfar.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Falkirk continue their National League 2 title challenge when they entertain Kirkcaldy, Grangemouth firsts are Shield action against Mackie Academy at Glensburgh while the Stags’ seconds are due to play Strathmore in Forfar and Bo’ness play Crieff and Strathearn at home.
Fixture congestion is going to be a problem and a prolonged season is on the cards.
SIX NATIONS KICKS OFF
Friday, February 2 sees the start of this year’s tournament with Ireland playing France in Paris. Scotland’s first match is on Saturday, February 3 in Cardiff with a 4.45pm kick-off time.
Grangemouth will be down in Llandybie to play the local side for the Alban Jenkins Memorial Shield in what is thought to be the longest Scotland - Wales club match in existence.
The two sides first met in 1956/57 season and at the time there were several Welshmen playing for Grangemouth, many of them employed at the BP Refinery.
Louis Rees-Zammit’s move to the International Player Pathway took everyone by surprise, especially in Wales, and it will be interesting to see how he fares.
Some rugby players have tried before without success.
RUGBY MEMORIES
No doubt the newspapers, websites, social media and rugby magazines will run Fantasy XV competitions over the next few days inviting readers to select their Six Nations dream teams.
When you ask famous players who had first-hand experience of the playing with and against some of the real legends of the game, it is very revealing to hear their selections.
I recall asking Sandy Carmichael to imagine a dream match between Scotland and The British and Irish Lions.
Sandy had played for a World XV against South Africa in August 1977 to celebrate the opening of the Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria and he had a great insight into players’ abilities, qualities and skills.
His line-ups were as follows:
SCOTLAND XV: Irvine, Shedden, Renwick, Rea, Steele, Turner, Paterson, McLaughlin, Deans,
Cunningham, G.Brown, McHarg, Arneil, Telfer, and Leslie.
LIONS XV: JPR Williams, JJ Williams, McGeechan, Milligan, G.Davies, John, Edwards, McLoughlin,
Pullin, Cotton, McBride, P.Brown, McKinney, M.Davies and Slattery.
His choice of captains reflected the great respect he had for two leaders - Willie John McBride and Jim Telfer.