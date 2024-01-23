XV-a-Side column: Weather wipes out fixtures, Rugby Memories and Six Nations dream teams

Falkirk's first XV played their second XV after both team's fixtures were called off when their respective opponents declined to play on the Horne Park pitch (Photo: Alan Murray)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

The answer to last week’s True or False was TRUE. Chris Paterson scored 809 points from his 109 games, while Gavin Hastings scored 667 points from his 61 matches.

WEATHER TAKES IT ALL

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is this former Scotland front row forward, pictured back in 1984 at Edinburgh Airport in front a crowd after returning from a Five Nations match? (Photo: National World ELM Archive)

With apologies to ABBA, the bad weather of last weekend took its toll on local rugby fixtures. Snow, ice and heavy rain made the playing surfaces almost impossible, although some observers felt the Falkirk pitches were playable. Neither Stirling County nor Kinross fancied the surfaces though and it meant a pleasant afternoon in the clubhouse for all concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play was impossible at Glensburgh where Waid FPs were due to visit and Bo’ness didn’t have to make the journey up to face Strathmore in Forfar.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Falkirk continue their National League 2 title challenge when they entertain Kirkcaldy, Grangemouth firsts are Shield action against Mackie Academy at Glensburgh while the Stags’ seconds are due to play Strathmore in Forfar and Bo’ness play Crieff and Strathearn at home.

Fixture congestion is going to be a problem and a prolonged season is on the cards.

SIX NATIONS KICKS OFF

Friday, February 2 sees the start of this year’s tournament with Ireland playing France in Paris. Scotland’s first match is on Saturday, February 3 in Cardiff with a 4.45pm kick-off time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grangemouth will be down in Llandybie to play the local side for the Alban Jenkins Memorial Shield in what is thought to be the longest Scotland - Wales club match in existence.

The two sides first met in 1956/57 season and at the time there were several Welshmen playing for Grangemouth, many of them employed at the BP Refinery.

Louis Rees-Zammit’s move to the International Player Pathway took everyone by surprise, especially in Wales, and it will be interesting to see how he fares.

Some rugby players have tried before without success.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Jean-Pierre Rives, the French wing forward, became a world-famous painter and sculptor?

RUGBY MEMORIES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No doubt the newspapers, websites, social media and rugby magazines will run Fantasy XV competitions over the next few days inviting readers to select their Six Nations dream teams.

When you ask famous players who had first-hand experience of the playing with and against some of the real legends of the game, it is very revealing to hear their selections.

I recall asking Sandy Carmichael to imagine a dream match between Scotland and The British and Irish Lions.

Sandy had played for a World XV against South Africa in August 1977 to celebrate the opening of the Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria and he had a great insight into players’ abilities, qualities and skills.

His line-ups were as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCOTLAND XV: Irvine, Shedden, Renwick, Rea, Steele, Turner, Paterson, McLaughlin, Deans,

Cunningham, G.Brown, McHarg, Arneil, Telfer, and Leslie.

LIONS XV: JPR Williams, JJ Williams, McGeechan, Milligan, G.Davies, John, Edwards, McLoughlin,

Pullin, Cotton, McBride, P.Brown, McKinney, M.Davies and Slattery.