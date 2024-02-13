XV-a-Side column: Six Nations debrief, local rugby preview and is anyone listening at Murrayfield?

BT Murrayfield Stadium (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Adam Roxburgh. And it was false - offending players are sent to the sinbin for ten minutes, not fifteen.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Who is this former 15-time capped Scotland winger who played for West of Scotland? (Photo: Rugby Memories Scotland)

The firsts face Lasswade on Saturday in a vital game in their quest for promotion. The Bonnyrigg side looked potential league winners earlier in the season and now lie in third place - but with a game in hand. Leaders Peebles travel to Kirkcaldy and all eyes and ears will be on the outcome of both games.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

The team face another long journey on Saturday to play RAF Lossiemouth in the next round of the National Shield. As always, you never know what strength of opposition you will be facing. The seconds face table-toppers Crieff and Strathearn.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

All involved in local rugby will be hoping that Bo’ness can find an answer to the forced “eviction” from their current home. The news of the impending closure of the Bo’ness Recreation Centre was a devastating blow. The team take on Rosyth this Saturday and face an uphill struggle both on and off the park. The Bo’ness club plays an important role in developing the game at all levels and everyone hopes some solution can emerge.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth Women faced Hillhead-Jordanhill seconds last Sunday and came away with an impressive 17-7 win. They top sit of their section with nine points from their two matches. On Sunday they take on Peterhead at Glensburgh with a 2pm start.

SIX NATIONS

Scotland had real grounds for complaint. There needs to be better use of technology to decide whether a ball is grounded or not.

France were not as good as the pre-season hype had suggested.

Wales will come again, and their youth policy looks to be paying off.

England remain the great enigma. They are strong up front, but their game is far too predictable.

Italy didn’t offer much in Dublin, but their Under-20 side only lost by a single point in Cork on Friday night and were leading until the closing stages.

Ireland looked to be coasting even with all their changes and remain huge favourites for the title.

WORRYING SIGNS?

A scan of club websites and social media on Fridays would reveal a shortage of players, late call-offs, cancellations, referee shortages and mounting travelling expenses. Admittedly the game has seen growth at under-16 levels, and the development of women’s rugby is commendable, but there seems to be a focus on the top professional tiers at the expense of the grassroots game. Is anyone listening at Murrayfield?

TRUE OR FALSE?

Blood replacement substitutes can be brought on for a maximum of 20 minutes, so that medical attention can be given to the injured player?

MYSETRY PLAYER?