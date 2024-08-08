XV-a-Side column: Home nations are missing a trick by avoiding Rugby Sevens

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Lions ace? (Photo: Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was JJ Williams of Wales. And the true or false answer was TRUE. Martin Bayfield was a stand-in body double for Hagrid.

RUGBY SEVENS

There is no doubt that the seven-a-side game was given a massive boost by the TV coverage from Paris.

Given all the pre-tournament hype surrounding Antoine Dupont, it was inevitable that the poster boy would feature in the final - and clinch the vital points.

However, many were intrigued by the women’s tournament.

The skills level was impressive, especially in the drop kick conversions, and many youngsters must have been tempted to give the shorter version of the game a try because of the coverage.

Canada was the surprise package, and few gave them a chance against the mighty All Blacks.

A silver medal after a 19-12 defeat was far more than they might have hoped for.

The USA win in the bronze medal match against Australia was great entertainment.

It is maybe easier for some countries to find a sevens squad than field a full fifteen and perhaps the home unions should think again about not funding their sevens teams.

SUMMER SIGNINGS

It seems that the big clubs in England are going down the same route as their football counterparts.

Harlequins have signed former Wales and Lions players Leigh Halfpenny and Wyn Jones for the new season.

Neither is in the first flush of youth and may well have been signed as injury cover.

Neither has played club rugby in England, and in the professional game maybe the attraction of one last payday was too strong to resist.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers:

Youth: Australia, Canada, Hawick.

Seniors: Chris Cusiter, Stuart Hogg, Duhan van der Merwe.

Veterans: Bruce Hay and Andy Irvine, Arthur Smith and Andy Irvine, Leicester.

Mastermind: Andy Irvine, Phil Bennett, Bob Hiller, Gavin Hastings, Barry John.

This week’s questions:

YOUTH: Which company sponsors the leagues this season? Which team in Falkirk’s National League Division 2 is furthest north in location? In which town do Mackie FP play their home games?

SENIOR: Who was the Lions top scorer with forty-five points on the 2017 tour to New Zealand? Which Scot scored three tries on that same tour? Which Scot was the tour manager in the 2013 tour to Australia?

VETERAN: Which two Scots were coaches on the 1997 Lions tour tom South Africa? Who beat Scotland 68-10 at Murrayfield in 1997? Which team scored more than fifty points against Scotland in a Six Nations match in 2014?

MASTERMIND: Who were the three Scots selected for the 2001 Lions tour of Australia? Can you name them, and which two others were chosen as replacements?

TRUE OR FALSE

Gavin Hastings scored six penalties for the Lions against New Zealand in the first test match of the 1993 tour?