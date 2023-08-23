XV-a-side: A new column in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland

WELCOME

Welcome to the first column for a new Rugby season. Let’s hope it will see success coming to the three clubs in the Falkirk area and we have a season when there is more stability in the club structures in Scotland.

RUGBY MEMORIES

MYSTERY PLAYER – Who is this ex-rugby star pictured? TRUE OR FALSE – Did former US presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton both play rugby? (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Herald has partnered with Rugby Memories to bring you this column and Rugby Memories was set up locally in 2009 to help people living with dementia and other memory problems. Gradually its reach extended to include older rugby fans who may have lost contact with the game. There are established Rugby Memories clubs at Linlithgow and Stirling and Grangemouth Stags will be hosting sessions at Glensburgh this season.

WORLD CUP PREPARATIONS

Scotland showed that they can match the stronger teams in terms of commitment, resilience, and determination. They certainly confounded the critics who had forecast a hammering for Scotland by France’s “A” team in St. Etienne. This week they face Georgia at Murrayfield where there will be a real test of strength for the fringe players. Meantime, South Africa, and Ireland looked ominously strong in their respective wins over Wales and England.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Falkirk will be hoping they can go one better than last season when they so nearly gained promotion out of National League Two. It was a gallant effort, and the club is certainly in good shape. The reconstruction work at Dorrator Road is well underway and plans look impressive. It provides further evidence that Falkirk could be a club to be reckoned with. The pre-season performances against Gala and Dundee showed promise and the first league outing comes against Newton Stewart on September 2nd.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS RUGBY CLUB

Grangemouth Stags have ambitious plans to develop a Reminiscence Centre at Glensburgh which should boost their community programme. On the park, they will be looking to get out of Caledonia Division One and there should be plenty of local interest when they face Falkirk 2nd XV later in the season. After pre-season games against Forresters and Lenzie, the real action starts this Saturday against Hillfoots in Tillicoultry with a 3pm kick-off.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

Bo’ness Rugby Club have been busy on and off the field and last Saturday they staged the Battle of the Rhinos, which ended in a 27-14 win for the Bo’ness Ist XV. Their league programme starts on September 9th with a home fixture against Waid Academy F.P.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

After tasting national success at Murrayfield last season, Grangemouth Stagettes got their league season underway at Broughton last Sunday but went down 38-5 against a very good Edinburgh side. They return to Edinburgh to face Corstorphine this coming Sunday with a 2pm start.

It was good to see that Falkirk’s midi girls made their debut at Madras last Sunday. The club is fielding teams at U-14, U-16, and U-18 levels.

TRUE OR FALSE

Former USA presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton both played Rugby.

MYSTERY PLAYER