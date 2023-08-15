Chris Burgoyne was victorious at Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday night

Earlier, L Burgoyne had led the opening heat before being caught and dropping down the order. C Burgoyne ended fourth with L Burgoyne sixth, just ahead of Airth’s Steven Burgoyne.

In heat two L Burgoyne again hit the front but this time it was C Burgoyne who went through to win. L Burgoyne ended up fourth, again just ahead of S Burgoyne.

Then came the dramatic final, after which winner C Burgoyne received a tyre from Jack “Mr Mylaps” Watson, after crossing the line ahead of Aaron Vaight and S Burgoyne, with L Burgoyne down in eighth after his spin.

In a wet Grand National, S Burgoyne carved his way through the field before taking his car to an easy win from Tom Bennett and Ryan McGill.

Amongst those in action in the Saloons were Tam Rutherford Jnr (Dunipace) and Cammy Deans (Stenhousemuir).

Deans was the first car home in the first heat but was adjudged to have jumped the start and whilst the win went to Jordan Cassie, Deans was dropped two places and ended up third with Rutherford Jnr retiring. In heat two Deans made no mistakes at the start of the race before going through to win by a fair margin but Rutherford Jnr dropped down the order and wasn’t classified.

In the Saloon Turner trophy final Rutherford Jnr won ahead of Ian McLaughlin and Zak Gilmour.

The Falkirk duo of Charlie Burgoyne and Dean Heeps were the local drivers racing in the ORCi Ministox and in his heats Burgoyne picked up a sixth then an eighth whilst Heeps was in a shunt with another car on the back straight and had to retire.

Heeps was back for the final which was won by Cole Ford with Charlie in third place.

Falkirk’s Grant Barker was racing his Banger but, in the Wildcard race was spun out. He was third in the heat which followed.