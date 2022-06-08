Some of Falkirk Fury's outstanding crop of young basketball stars

Andrew Melville, Robbie Gilmour, George Henderson and Harvey Berry were in the Scots’ U17 team, with Andrew Henderson, Adama Hainey and Gavin Black playing for the Scotland U15s.

Scotland under-17s shared their games with Northern Ireland, with the four Fury representatives playing significant minutes in both games.

The under-15 Scotland side was in effect an U14 side and while they lost their games, they provided strong opposition to the older Welsh side.

Fury have seen no fewer than 25 of their players from U14 to U18 represent Scotland in the last few weeks.

Sixteen of these players have travelled to Barcelona to represent Scotland U16 and U18 male and female teams over two weeks, at training camps and in competitive action.

Freya Melrose, Edie McBain, Rose Tyrrell, Jack Shand and Andrew Henderson are doing daily training in the city, with the Scotland teams also playing top level clubs from in and around Barcelona.

The Spanish city will host 48 Scots players at U16 level with a further 48 Scots at the U18 camp in two weeks’ time, 11 of whom are Fury players.

Freya, Edie and Rose were part of Fury's young, successful U16 girls team who finished third in Scottish Division 1 in season 21-22. Jack Shand and Andrew Henderson were key players in Fury's Scottish Division 1 U16 boys side who reached the Scottish Cup Final and finished fourth in the Championship table.

Scots teams have a long history of training and playing in Barcelona - a mecca for top class basketball.

Fury headcoach John Bunyan commented to Heraldsport on the fact that 15% of the Scottish internationals would be from Fury, a record number from any Scottish club.

He said: “The selection to your national team is always a huge achievement and testimony to the work the players and their coaches have done to make them the best in the country.