World Athletics Cross Country Championships call-up 'crazy and a dream', says Falkirk Vics' Scott Stirling

Scott Stirling earned his club a first-ever senior medal at the Falkirk-based National XC event (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Falkirk Victoria Harriers runner, 29, will travel to Belgrade, Serbia alongside a 22-strong team including three other Scottish athletes.

He recently became the first Scot to win the British Cross Challenge Series at senior level, while also earning second spot at the Callander Park-based Lindsays National XC, and Stirling will be the sole Scot in the senior men’s category at New Belgrade’s Park of Friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Stirling, who is juggling running with his role as a trainee GP, said: “It has been crazy really since I found out. It has snowballed really in a short space of time. It’s a dream.

"Even the little things like receiving the kit. Trying the vest on was pretty class and knowing that is the same vest that folk like Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman wear. I am so honoured and to be honest a little bit shocked.

"It is amazing to be able to represent Falkirk Vics and the local area. We have Olympian Freya Ross at the club now but of course she was part of Edinburgh AC latterly at that point in time.

"The club in the 1980s had a few guys go with the juniors when Scotland sent their own team but certainly I am the first to represent the Vics at something like this for a long, long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stirling will go up against the likes of 2023 winner Jacob Kiplimo and his Ugandan team-mate Joshua Cheptegei over the weekend, and he joked that he’ll be happy enough to “stick on the back of those boys” when he takes to the track.

He added: “I will be going up to be lining up against the world’s best and that is a wee bit daunting although I am looking forward to it. It is just unbelievable. But the sport is about making steps up and this is the next one for me.

“I’ll be happy enough to stick on the back of those boys! I do know that I deserve my shot to be here. I’ve had a brilliant season and met the criteria for selection.