Winter Olympics 2022: Forth Valley nurse Vicky Wright plays key role as Team Muirhead win gold

Great Britain's Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with the gold medal after victory in the Women's Gold Medal Game against Japan during day sixteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in China (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Winning 10-3 against Japan, the team of Scottish athletes shot themselves straight into the history books, twenty years on from the heroics of Rhona Martin’s ‘Stone of Destiny’ in Salt Lake City in 2002.

That was the last time Team GB won gold at an Olympics in curling, and Sunday night’s results was just as special with the team doing it in style, with skip Eve Muirhead finally picking up a medal after four visits.

Speaking to the BBC after the win, Wright said holding back the tears: “We’ve all had amazing support. It doesn’t feel real.

Team GB coach David Murdoch, Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith and coach Kristian Lindstrom celebrate winning gold in the Women's Gold Medal Game during day sixteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in China (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“I have to thank all our families and friends supporting us back home.”

The Forth Valley Royal Hospital surgical nurse works in Ward B11, and has won the hearts of the general public across the length and breadth of the UK for her commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to her job and her sport.

Skip Muirhead added: “Dream come true for myself. It’s been a journey to get here.

“We showed how strong we are and it is a moment I will never forget.”

Great Britain's Eve Muirhead (left) and Vicky Wright celebrate victory after the Women's Curling Semi-Final during day fourteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in China (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)