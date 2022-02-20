Winter Olympics 2022: Forth Valley nurse Vicky Wright plays key role as Team Muirhead win gold
Forth Valley nurse Vicky Wright’s faultless display on the ice helped Team GB pick up a first gold medal of the Winter Olympics 2022, as the vice-skip put in a stunning performance in the Women’s curling final in Beijing.
Winning 10-3 against Japan, the team of Scottish athletes shot themselves straight into the history books, twenty years on from the heroics of Rhona Martin’s ‘Stone of Destiny’ in Salt Lake City in 2002.
That was the last time Team GB won gold at an Olympics in curling, and Sunday night’s results was just as special with the team doing it in style, with skip Eve Muirhead finally picking up a medal after four visits.
Speaking to the BBC after the win, Wright said holding back the tears: “We’ve all had amazing support. It doesn’t feel real.
“I have to thank all our families and friends supporting us back home.”
The Forth Valley Royal Hospital surgical nurse works in Ward B11, and has won the hearts of the general public across the length and breadth of the UK for her commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to her job and her sport.
Skip Muirhead added: “Dream come true for myself. It’s been a journey to get here.
“We showed how strong we are and it is a moment I will never forget.”