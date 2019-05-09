Winning start for new look Stenny against Renfrew

Loc Hire Stenhousemuir made a very promising start to their 2019 league campaign with a good win away to Renfrew.

This is a new look outfit with a young professional in Yaseen Valli and three teenagers in the side, opening bowler Sohail Thakur, spinner Callum Grant and wicket keeper Lucas Laing.

They are also boosted by the arrival of Bermudan international Dennico Hollis and the returning Roy Rai and Adam Crostwaite.

They kept Renfrew to 146 for nine in 50 overs and knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets with 20 overs to spare.

The Renfrew openers made a solid start, putting on 52 before Nicky Rodgers bowled Rafay Khan for 33.

Thereafter, it was slow progress for Renfrew and only Hussain and Majeed made double figures, both falling to the spin of Callum Grant.

A late flurry by Waqas Arshad, who made 18 not out, took Renfrew to 146 for 9, but that was never going to be a challenging total. Dennico Hollis, Callum Grant and skipper Ross Jones each took two wickets and Nicky Rodgers, Vijay Ijjy and Yaseen Valli took one each.

‘Muir lost Roy Rai for one and Ross Jones for 16 to be 25 for 2 but a fine stand of 81 between Adam Crosthwaite and Yaseen Valli took them close to victory. Crosthwaite was out for 42 but Yaseen Valli with 69 not out and Dennico Hollis with 12 not out saw them safely home.

Next Saturday, Loc Hire Stenhousemuir are at home to Kelburne while the 2nd XI are away to Hughenden. On Sunday, the Development XI take on Weir’s at the Tryst.

Renfrew 146 for 9 ( C. Grant 2 for 18; R. Jones 2 for 18 ) 1pt

Loc Hire Stenhousemuir 148 for 3 (Y.Vallee 69 not out, A. Crosthwaite 42) 25pts.

Stenhousemuir Cricket Club have secured a three year sponsorship deal with local facilities hire company Loc Hire.

The partnership deal will enable the club to greatly increase the community based programmes in which they are involved and will help the club to improve the coaching facilities for young players.