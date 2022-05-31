What a season for Falkirk Fury’s eight fantastic teams

It was an outstanding year for girl players at Falkirk Fury

During the way back to competition last season and with some coronavirus restrictions still in place, Fury trained outdoors and in non contact indoor situations for over a year, until full contact training was finally resumed in the summer of 2021.

Because the club had committed to the outdoor and indoor non contact situations, Fury got out the blocks fast as the senior men, U14 boys and girls, U16 boys, senior women, male and female U18 teams and the U16 girls team tried to get into the mix near the top of their leagues.

When the season finished Fury U14 boys and girls teams had the best records in the country with the girls undefeated in all matches.

Fury's senior men, senior women, U18 women and U16 men all made the Scottish Cup semi-final stage with the men going on to defeat Dunfermline Reign in the Scottish Cup final and the U16 cadet men losing out to Boroughmuir in the final seconds of their cup final.

On the International front, Fury had an incredible 20 of their players from U14 to U18 represent Scotland in Tri Nations competition.

Fury also saw four of their former players continue to play in the pro British Basketball Leagues - Eabha Kerr for Caledonia Pride in the WBBL and Jonny Bunyan, Ali Fraser and Fraser Malcolm for the Glasgow Rocks in the British Basketball League.

Fury also saw Bunyan and Malcolm in the Scotland senior men's team battling Wales and Ireland to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Fury senior men's captain and junior men’s coach Keith Bunyan was also selected in the Great Britain Masters team for the European Championships.

Fury are now in the process of changing teams/squads and recruiting for season 2022-23 when they compete at the highest level in age groups from U12 through to senior.