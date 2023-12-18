'We've gone from the worst facilities to the best' - Falkirk RFC chief reckons club's new-look Sunnyside pavilion is long overdue
Provost Robert Bissett was on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony that took place to commemorate the occasion – with a short public viewing taking place afterwards as a healthy crowd got to see the building’s state-of-the-art changing facilities and gym area.
Having successfully landed grants totalling £800,000, Falkirk purchased the pavilion from Falkirk Council for £1 this summer, after stating to councillors that the ownership transfer would help the club transform the dilapidated pavilion with inadequate changing areas into a “multi-purpose community asset” which will be available for use seven days a week on a not-for-profit basis.
Cash for the project was secured via funding from Scottish Rugby Union (which gave £250,000) and £100,000 from sportscotland. It also won public support for its bid to get £146,424 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices fund.
And club chief Faulds says having the right environment is key to the future success of the Horne Park team as they battle for league title and promotion to Division 1. The first XV scored a last-gasp try to secure a 22-17 win on Saturday to stay second behind Peebles.
"It has been a long time coming,” he said. “I used the old pavilion and I came to the club in 1985 and to be honest it was a bit run down then. The best part of 40 years later and well, it was well overdue, put it that way. We’ve gone from having possibly the worst pavilion in Scotland to maybe the best.
“When I became president, I was made aware that our players were actually a bit embarrassed at home games because of how poor a state the place was in. That isn’t right and a home game should give you an advantage because you love the surroundings you are in. It was actually working against us.
“It was massive day for the club and for people like Mark Crawford, our vice-president, who have put so much time and expertise into this becoming a reality. We have nine people on our committee who are all volunteers and they have really all played a part in the progression of the club as a whole.
“It is great for the kids coming through and for our players, that is the main thing, the facility is now as good as it can be. Especially for our female players, having this space is a really big step forward.
"We are trying to focus on building our culture and ethos and having the right environment is key – and winning on the pitch is a by-product of that. If you create the right space then good things happen.
“We are keeping our feet on the ground. We have ambition and there is a so much more to still achieve.”