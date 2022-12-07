'We're all feeling positive about it' - Falkirk ace Craig McGuffie eyeing his first decent career run in Challenge Cup

Craig McGuffie gets into festive spirit ahead of facing Dundee (Pic Craig Watson)

But the 24-year-old former Ayr United and Greenock Morton midfielder is hoping that Falkirk’s decent recent record in cup ties – results include beating Premiership side Hibernian 1-0 at home in July on their way to reaching the league cup second round – can inspire a positive result in the Bairns’ SPFL Trust Trophy home game against Dundee which kicks off at 7.45pm tomorrow (Thursday).

"I can’t really remember a time in my career when I’ve got anywhere near winning this competition,” McGuffie told the Falkirk Herald.

“Obviously the gaffer (Falkirk boss John McGlynn won it when in charge of Raith Rovers last season) has got a good record in this cup so hopefully this time we can go far.

"We have done well in the cups at Falkirk.

"I think we’ve challenged ourselves against the big teams and we did well against Dundee (Falkirk competed well against the Championship side at Dens Park before ultimately losing 3-0 in the league cup second round on August 30) the last time.

"I think we’re in a good place. I think we do well against teams who kind of come out and play against us rather than what we’re more used to in the league with teams kind of sitting in a bit more.

"I think the boys are feeling positive about it. If you were in the changing room you wouldn’t really know if this was a different cup that we weren’t taking seriously as we do exactly the same things.

"I don’t think we’re going to play a weaker team. I don’t think the gaffer is going to give people game time for nothing. He’s going to try and put out the best team to try and go and win the game.

"I think if we’re going about it like that, all the boys are fully on board and trying to go all the way in this competition.”

The game will be screened live on BBC Alba which excites McGuffie.

