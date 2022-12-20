'We need a lot to go our way now' - Fury head coach admits title hopes in the balance after loss

Despite a combined 37 points from new signings Oscar Baldwin and Murray Hendry, the Sony sponsored side fell to their third loss of the season to the Paisley outfit.

Fury, runners-up last season to St Mirren in the league, got off to a terrible start, going down by as many as 15 points in the opening stanza.

Saints were on-form and were accurate in their shooting across the court, with it taking all Fury could bring to the game in order to haul the score back to just a 29-19 scoreline going into the second quarter.

Recent Falkirk Fury signing Murray Hendry scored 17 points against St Mirren in the 96-80 defeat at home on Friday night (Photo: Alex Johnson)

After a tough start, the Falkirk team edged their way back into the game, getting as close as two points to St Mirren before the teams went in at the half with the visitors ahead 50-43.

A low scoring third then saw Fury hit five open court baskets to Saints four, but the Paisley side hit seven points from the charity stripe, taking them eleven clear as the teams entered the crucial final quarter.

Disaster then struck for Fury as Bantu Burroughs, the club’s key star so far this campaign, who has averaged 23 points per game, was brought to the ground in a collision with a Saints player.

With Burroughs playing no part in the fourth quarter, this was a real blow to the Falkirk side, who were already nursing injuries to key players Ziggy Dauksas and Evaldis Burksaitis.

Fury continued to work hard and they kept the game to a ten point margin in the final minutes of the match, as they forced the press to try and close the gap.

Saints final nine points then came from the free throw line and despite back to back threes from recent signing Baldwin, Saints held on for what was a deserved win.

Baldwin top scored for Fury with 22 points, while Hendry had 15, with Burroughs on 13 from the opening three quarters with Eddy Leginas on 12 respectively. American ace Javon Daniels chipped in with eight points.

Recent signing Baldwin is a former BBL Sheffield Sharks player, who currently is also on the books at Caledonia Gladiators. Meanwhile, Murray Hendry previously turned out for the then named Glasgow Rocks.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said of the result, and the two recent additions: “Going behind early by as many as 15 points meant it was going to be a tough night, but full credit to the team, they worked hard to get back into it.

"What did make it tough was the injury to Bantu and when your top scorer goes out the game as you are entering the final period, that is a tough blow.

“There is now a three game gap between Boroughmuir Blaze at the top and ourselves and with Saints now in second on just one loss, we need a lot to go our way in order take the Championship.

“Signing Oscar and Murray is a big bonus to us, but we know that it takes time for players to get to know each other.

