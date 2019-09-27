WATCH: Sony Centre Falkirk Fury v Boroughmuir Blaze - Scottish Basketball

Sony Centre Fury are back home in Grangemouth this weekend and the basketball action begins at 8pm tonight.

Boroughmuir Blaze are the visitors to Grangemouth Sports Complex tonight in the Senior Men's division and Fury are again taking the opportunity to stream their game online.

They streamed their last home league game with St Mirren which the local side won in an end-to-end contest.

You can watch tonight's match here, or via Youtube. Tip off is 8pm.

There's also three Fury women's team games at Grangemouth Sports Complex throughout Saturday from 11am.