WATCH: Falkirk basketball fans celebrate at Grangemouth as Sony Centre Fury see off St Mirren to open season with win

It was an action packed evening to open the basketball season in Falkirk district on Friday night.

Local side Sony Centre Falkirk Fury met rivals St Mirren at Grangemouth Sports Centre - and won.

They took early initiative in their quest for the SBC League title with an 85-81 win over the Paisley side, and Fury took the opportunity to live stream the match for fans who couldn’t make it to the port’s Abbots Road venue.

John Bunyan was pleased to win a game that “either side could have won,” and he was simply pleased it was his side.

Fury’s other age groups outwith the senior men also met St Mirren over this opening weekend of the season, while the cadette women headed to a tournament in Manchester.

