US Select side take on Falkirk Fury in glamour friendly

Sony Centre Fury senior men will face a tough challenge on their home court on Monday night when they face a touring USA Select side.

After a solid warm-up game against Boroughmuir Blaze last Friday, last season’s Scottish Cup winners face Inverness Lions in a closed doors game on Sunday, then on Monday at Grangemouth Sports complex they will complete their three-game warm-up matches against a side comprising former US College stars.

The USA Select are a touring side comprised of players looking for pro contracts in Europe and on Sunday they will play the pro Glasgow Rocks at the Emirates Arena – a side that has no fewer than four former Fury stars.

Ahead of the US game, Fury’s head coach John Bunyan said: “This will be a great match for basketball fans and is a real challenge for our players. To host the USA Select is a special situation for Fury and we will be doing our best to ensure a competitive and entertaining game.

“I am sure the US side will look to play an up-tempo game and no doubt will have several players who can play ‘above the rim’.

“Our challenge is to continue to work in integrating our new players into the team. Over the summer we have made four signings, as well as having lost two key players from last season’s cup winning team. We have recruited two Chinese players, young Australian Jacob Jackson and an American who will be a great addition and work with our younger players.

“Our captain Keith Bunyan continues and with 4 threes and 16pts against Blaze, at a real veteran age of 42yrs, his ability to shoot beyond the arc is to be ignored at the opposition’s peril.”

The Fury V USA Select match on Monday at Grangemouth Sports Complex tips at 7.15pm with spectator admission at 6.55pm and tickets will be on sale at the door and are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for U18s.

The Complex has seen new bleacher seating and a new scoreboard and shot clocks put into Hall 2. With Fury now boosting 16 teams from U10 to Senior and eight playing in the Scottish National League, nearly 100 home games will be played in season 19-20 from U16 to senior men and woman.