US high school side Landrams Tide tough task for Falkirk Fury men's teams

Falkirk Fury’s U16 and U18 Men’s teams closed out their 2024-25 season with two high-profile games against top US high school team Landrams Tide from Seattle.

The fixtures, played at Grangemouth Sports Complex, provided a challenging but valuable experience for the sides.

The opening game saw Fury’s Cadet Men take on the Tide’s U18 squad. The quality and athleticism of the American side was clear from the start, as they raced to a dominant lead, with Fury struggling to get points on the board. Despite the one-sided scoreline of 130-33, Fury worked hard throughout and never gave up. Jay Bunyan and Nathan Cole top scored for Fury with nine points each.

The second game saw Fury’s Junior Men face the Tide’s Varsity team. Missing key players Taylan Ertekin and Oliver Coffey due to national duty, as well as season MVP Dylan Low, Fury stayed competitive in the first half, trailing just 42-39 at the break. However, a tough third quarter saw the Americans pull away, with the final score 89-65 to the visitors. Liam Bouch and Andrew Henderson led the scoring for Fury with 14 points apiece.

Falkirk Fury’s teams enjoyed two tough games (Photo: Submitted)

The U.S. side impressed throughout with their team play, rebounding strength and sportsmanship. Michael Masini, who had 20 points in 18 minutes, is set to play at the top AAU level in the States, while Ty Buchanan lit up the game with 27 points and an outstanding all-round display.

The games provided an exciting and valuable end to the season for the Fury teams, who gained experience and inspiration from facing elite international opposition.