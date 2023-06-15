News you can trust since 1845
UCI World Cycling Championships in Falkirk: What you need to know with elite riders set to pass through district

Some of the world’s top cyclists will pass through the district next month as part of the UCI World Cycling Championships, which are taking place in Scotland this summer.
By Ben Kearney
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 2 min read

Falkirk will play a significant part in the UCI Men’s Elite Road race as it passes through the area on Sunday, August 6 – with riders entering the local area at around 10.30am.

The route begins in the capital Edinburgh and culminates in George Square after 10 laps of the iconic Glasgow public space.

After around the 50km mark, the course enters the Falkirk council area on the A905 near Skinflats before eventually exiting on the B818 at Carronbridge.

(Photo: 2023 UCI Road World Championships)(Photo: 2023 UCI Road World Championships)
It is expected that the race-time through the local area should be around 36 minutes long.

Residents can expect some traffic disruption for a short period.

Full route

A905; A88 Bellsdyke Road; Kincardine Road, Carronshore; B902 Carron Road; Grahams Road, Falkirk; A803 Falkirk Town Centre; A803 Camelon Road, Falkirk; A803 Main Street, Camelon; A803 Glasgow Road, Camelon; A803 Falkirk Road (Road to Bonnybridge); High Street, Bonnybridge; By-pass onto A872; A872 Denny Road, Dennyloanhead; A872 Glasgow Road, Denny; A883 Denny X, Stirling Street, Denny; A872 Nethermains Road, Denny; B818 through Stoneywood, Fankerton and Carronbridge; End – B818 Council Boundary.

(Photo: 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships)(Photo: 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships)
Road closures

Falkirk council have confirmed that temporary ‘rolling road closures’ will take place.

A spokesperson said: “Rolling road closures are short-term, moveable road closures designed to cause as little disruption as possible during major events.

“For the UCI Men’s Elite Road Race, police motorcycles will be ahead of the riders stopping any traffic from entering the route to allow the race to pass.

(Photo: 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships)(Photo: 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships)
“Once through, the road will reopen.”

Parking

Local residents are being asked to park away from the route for the short duration of the event.

"Please use a recognised car park or a safe location in compliance with the Highway Code,” a spokesperson said. “The route is marked with yellow advanced warning signs in the run-up to the race. Please don’t park on the route on the day: if necessary, vehicles may have to be removed.”

"Spectators attending the event will be unable to park along the route of the race. Visitors are encouraged to use recognised car parks. There are Falkirk council car parks you can use as well.”

Spectators

Spectators are welcome to attend the event, with an early arrival recommended. There are no designated viewing points, and no vehicles can be parked on the route as this will be a tow-away zone.

