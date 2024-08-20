Two medals for Falkirk Victoria Harriers at 131st Eric Liddell National Track and Field Championships

By Kathleen Anderson-Ogg
Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:14 BST
Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Isla Clements secured a bronze medal at the 131st Eric Liddell Scottish Athletics National Track and Field Championships (Photo: Scottish Athletics/Bobby Gavin)
It was the turn of the senior and under-17 men and women last weekend to take part in the 131st Eric Liddell Scottish Athletics National Track and Field Championships at Grangemouth Stadium, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

It was an exciting weekend of events at the stadium with athletes from all over Scotland aiming to get a podium position.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers had several athletes entered across a number of events with two Vics’ athletes claiming medals.

Under-17 ace Calum Hendry took part in a thrilling 800m race, managing to hold his position right to the end before then being tripped up at the finish line. He crossed the line in third place in 1:59.64 to take bronze medal.

High jumper Isla Clements also took bronze, jumping 1.58m in the under-17 high jump event.

A number of Vics missed out on medals but qualified for the final in each of their events.

Those were: Sofia Vidak 800m senior women 2:15.39 fifth place, Andrew McKechnie 400mH senior men 60.31 eighth place, Isabella Ogg U17 800m 2:18.91 seventh place, Lucy Boules senior women high jump 1.59m sixth place, Olivia Vareille senior women 1500m 4:35.14 fifth place, Corri McGougan U17 1500m 4:58.52 ninth place, Victoria Anestik U17 long jump 5.18m seventh place, Emilia Wortley 10.52m & Eilidh Turner 8.36m, both U17 shot putt, Samuel Kane senior men long jump 6.85m seventh place and Emilia Wortley U17 discus throw 28.67m fifth place.

