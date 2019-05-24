Tryst gymnasts show skills in victory over the water in Fife

Tryst Gymnastics Club is celebrating a fantastic new double accolade - winning “Team of the Year” at Falkirk Council’s Sports Awards and achieving unprecedented success across the water in Fife.

At the Kirkcaldy Gymnastics Club annual floor and vault event, the talented competitions squad achieved five individual Gold, six individual Silver, two individual Bronze, one team Gold and two team Bronze.

Scarlett Butterly was the overall Champion in the Under-8 category while Nicole MacMillan was the overall Champion in the Over 12s.

A delighted Club Manager Brian Paterson said: “What a difference a year makes!

“At the Kirkcaldy event 12 months ago, the same squad of girls came home with just one silver and one bronze.

“I firmly believe the improvement this year is down to a combination of hard work, fantastic coaching from Fiona, Stephen Wilson and Kirsten McKay and the superb facilities at Carron Gymnastics Centre.

“We are planning to show off the skills of the team with a display at our annual club competition on June 22.”