Trust on-fire Fury to see off the Phoenix

Scots Keith Bunyan and Connor Martin led the scoring for the Championship leaders – Bunyan with 26, that included eight threes and Martin with 21, that included a handful of threes.

The Falkirk Community Trust colleagues were in blistering form from behind the arc as the team went for a season high 19 threes from downtown!

The Houston Rockets hold the NBA team three-point shooting record with 26 from behind the arc in a game, but the American games are eight minutes longer.

Six different Fury players found the net from that range as Fury went 5-0 to stay top of the Scottish Division 1 Championship race.

Bunyan of course has been Scotland’s top shooter for many years, whether for his country where he has hit 11 threes against England in one game or for the pro Glasgow Rocks side where he finished in the top three in the BBL for three-point shooting for three of his six seasons at the top level in the UK.

Even more remarkable was that both Scots came off the bench in the Perth game and played fairly limited minutes.

Martin, a long established member of the Falkirk side, at one stage hitting a trio of threes in a row, while in that same spell Bunyan also hit three of his three-pointers giving Fury six threes in an eight basket period.

A 24-16 opening quarter had seen Fury lead by eight at the end of the first. Fury started with a quick opening line-up of Bantu Burroughs, Makaleb McInnis, Eddy Leginas, Zihao and Ziggy Dauksas. But it was the second period that broke the understrength Perth side as the Sony sponsored side produced a record second period of 37-9. That spell produced seven threes as Fury stormed to a game over 61-25 half time lead.

All of Fury’s 12 players got on the scoresheet as coach John Bunyan ran his bench with a great performance from 18year-old Sam Owens who hit 10.

Bunyan finished top scorer with 26, Martin was on 21 with four other Fury players in double digit scoring – McInnis 12, Burroughs 11 and Bursaitis and Owens on 10.

Head coach John Bunyan told Heraldsport: “It was disappointing that Perth had players missing, but you can only play who is on the court and full credit to the team, they kept working at keys that we need for all our games – focusing in on our defensive situations and execution in offence.

“We are continuing to look at developing our overall team play and chemistry and [Friday night’s] game was a bonus in terms of our shooting from three-point range – we genuinely have multiple players who are a real threat and of course that helps to open up the floor. Special mention has to go to Connor, who has worked hard over the years and continues to be a key member of our team.

“We know we have a tough game in Glasgow this weekend and next Wednesday we play the pro Rocks in a friendly, so that will be an opportunity for us to be tested by the best in the country.”