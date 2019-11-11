Tributes to Stenhousemuir cricket club treasurer Brendan Clark

Falkirk bridge club member and Stenhousemuir cricket stalwart Brendan Clark passed away last month.

Speaking at his funeral last week, the Tryst Road club's official and friend, Duncan Walker, paid tribute to the 75-year-old, remembering his pursuits in sport.

"All his life, Brendan had a great love of sport, and that included supporting Falkirk Football Club. He played football for Larbert High School F. P.s , he enjoyed a game of golf and loved

playing snooker.

"He was a very good bridge player and for many years he was a stalwart of Falkirk Bridge Club, latterly as auditor.

"But his greatest love was cricket at Stenhousemuir Cricket Club. Brendan joined the club as a junior and it was soon clear he had a talent for the game. He played his first 1 st XI game in 1961 against Cupar just as a fill in, but typical of Brendan, he took a catch. He soon became a fixture in a very good Stenhousemuir side, never a star, more of an unsung hero.

"But Brendan was a very good player, always likely to take a wicket when it was most needed, capable of an innings to rescue the side when in trouble and a great fielder with a very strong throw from the boundary.

"He was a good enough player to take a hat trick in a National Final, bowl the great Australian batsman, Kim Hughes, in a mid week cup final and play in the 1973 Scottish Cup winning side. He was also one of the only four players to appear in all three sections of the clubs honours list, with over 3,000 runs, over 300 wickets, in fact almost 500 , and over 100 catches, something of which he was justly proud.

"After stepping down from the first XI , he captained the second XI to a league title. He managed to play at least one game a season until 2013.

"However, his greatest service to the club was as club treasurer. He took over as treasurer in 1990 in difficult circumstances and continued to balance the books through thick and

thin until his death. Recently, he was Vice President and with his great experience he was able to advise the club in matters cricketing as well as financial.

"His contribution to the club can never be underestimated and he will be greatly missed."

Mr Clark is survived by wife Ellen and daughters Jennifer and Briony.

A retiral offering was collected at the service for Scottish Autism.