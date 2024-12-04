Tributes paid to running stalwart and athletics club legend Hugh McGinlay after death aged 99

Hugh McGinlay (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Tributes have been paid to running stalwart and athletics club legend Hugh McGinlay, who has died aged 99.

A respected Falkirk Victoria Harriers and Scottish Veteran Harriers Club runner, Hugh was liked by everyone who trained with him on club nights and competed alongside him on race days.

A Falkirk native, the retired recreation officer died on Wednesday, November 27.

Despite his achievements on the running track and road running circuit – and there were many of note since starting out in 1982 when he ran the Glasgow Marathon for charity – what stood out about Hugh was his kindness, dedication, and popularity.

A veteran athlete when he joined Falkirk Vics to get some proper athletic coaching and experience, quickly becoming particularly good in middle and long-distance events in his age category.

As a proud Scotsman he loved the national championships be it on track, road or cross-country and joined the Scottish Veteran Harriers Club, the governing body for masters athletics, to compete in British Masters Championships.

In races Hugh was fiercely competitive, but afterwards always the first to congratulate his rivals, loving both the challenge and the camaraderie of athletics.

A successful athlete in his age group throughout the years, Hugh won national titles at every distance from 400m to 10,000m on the track setting a few Scottish age group records on the way.

Hugh McGinlay (Photo: Scottish Athletics)

He loved the challenge of cross country with masters championships being renowned as tough courses and races, Hugh travelled the length and breadth of the country to wherever the championships were held, becoming Scottish Champion three times and medalling on other occasions.

Road racing was no different, Hugh was a great supporter of the Scottish Veteran Harriers Club annual road race series of events covering all distances. He even did the odd hill race with the SVHC Cockillroy race a favourite.

Generous with his time, Hugh even dabbled in coaching and was the first coach of Janette Stevenson who would go on to be become a multiple world champion.

No doubt instilling his strong work ethic, desire, and passion to give it a go and do your best. Since his passing many of the clubs older and former members have fondly recalled great memories of Hugh, the man, as well as his achievements.

Former Secretaries and Committee members recalling phone calls, letters and addressing Annual General Meetings challenging for change and improvements as he thought required. As one stated Hugh had very specific and unshakeable views. You knew though that he wanted the best for the club and athletics in general.

Whilst Hugh came to athletics later in life, he was always involved in sport and had participated in and championed many sports throughout his life. Working at Grangemouth Sports Complex for many years working tirelessly to improve sports facilities throughout the Falkirk area and bring many national events to the area.

Hugh was a founder member of the Falkirk Sports Council and continued to attend Annual General Meetings and the odd ordinary meeting well into his eighties always taking a keen interest in what was going on across all sport in the Falkirk area.

Hugh loved challenging to improve things for other people in sports and championing “Sport or All” that everyone should have the opportunity to try and maybe discover that they have a talent or just have enjoyment, fitness and health through sport.

The joint Sports Council and Civic & Arts Council annual awards hosted by Falkirk Council were an annual must be there event along with wife Jean who attended many competitions with Hugh through the years.

Few will forget one year after accepting an award Hugh ushering the then the Provost Pat Reid to side to then thank everyone involved in organising another fabulous event, having a dig that others were not represented, before advising his award and indeed all the awards were not for him or the recipients but really should be for the people that make the performances happen.

The coaches, bag carriers and most importantly family and friends who maybe don’t see as much of the athletes as they should but provide all the support required, particularly for younger athletes.

Never afraid to voice his opinion or views Hugh was a regular letter writer to the Falkirk Herald often eliciting responses which would be published the following the week, to which he would respond further. Letters in Auld Scots were a speciality.

In younger years Hugh and Jean, who he acted as a full-time carer for in later life, liked to travel all over Scotland for holidays and days out, taking their daughter and son with them.

A full life well lived, our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends.