News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
49 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
1 hour ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Tributes paid to Falkirk Rugby Club stalwart Jimmy Hardwick

Tributes have been paid to former two-time Falkirk Rugby Club president, player and founding member Jimmy Hardwick.

By Ben Kearney
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Jimmy Hardwick was one of Falkirk Rugby Club's founding members (Photo: Contributed)Jimmy Hardwick was one of Falkirk Rugby Club's founding members (Photo: Contributed)
Jimmy Hardwick was one of Falkirk Rugby Club's founding members (Photo: Contributed)

He died, aged 85, on Thursday, 30 March.

Hardwick helped build the club’s current clubhouse in 1982 and became president in 1983 having filled pretty much every other position on the committee. He was elected again in 1994.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Current president of the club, Bill Faulds, said: “He was one of the club’s constants, a founding father, always there and always wanting to chat and give some candid feedback, advice or praise post match.

"It’s a testament to the man that many of today's mini & midi coaches and parents know him – not bad for an 85 year old. Ex-players and friends have said to me that he was like a second father to them in their youth.

Most Popular

"The bottom line was that Jimmy cared. He cared deeply about Falkirk RFC. He’d take as much, if not more, pleasure watching our 2's as watching the 1s.

"He knew the 2s & 18s were our future and wanted to know every new player’s name and background.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"One of our current 1's maybe best summed Jimmy’s contribution up, saying ‘if Falkirk RFC had a Mount Rushmore, Jimmy would be on it.’

"Personally, I’ll miss his council. Once again this season, the ball feels heavier.

"Our condolences are extended to Jimmy’s wife of over 60 years, Sheila, and his daughter Jan. It’s been a privilege; we’re unlikely to see your likes again. You were a gentleman. Rest easy.”