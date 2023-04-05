Tributes paid to Falkirk Rugby Club stalwart Jimmy Hardwick

Jimmy Hardwick was one of Falkirk Rugby Club's founding members (Photo: Contributed)

He died, aged 85, on Thursday, 30 March.

Hardwick helped build the club’s current clubhouse in 1982 and became president in 1983 having filled pretty much every other position on the committee. He was elected again in 1994.

Current president of the club, Bill Faulds, said: “He was one of the club’s constants, a founding father, always there and always wanting to chat and give some candid feedback, advice or praise post match.

"It’s a testament to the man that many of today's mini & midi coaches and parents know him – not bad for an 85 year old. Ex-players and friends have said to me that he was like a second father to them in their youth.

"The bottom line was that Jimmy cared. He cared deeply about Falkirk RFC. He’d take as much, if not more, pleasure watching our 2's as watching the 1s.

"He knew the 2s & 18s were our future and wanted to know every new player’s name and background.

"One of our current 1's maybe best summed Jimmy’s contribution up, saying ‘if Falkirk RFC had a Mount Rushmore, Jimmy would be on it.’

"Personally, I’ll miss his council. Once again this season, the ball feels heavier.