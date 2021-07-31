Tokyo Olympics 2020: Seonaid McIntosh misses final in favoured shooting event

Great Britain's Seonaid McIntosh in the 50m Rifle Women's Qualification at Asaka Shooting Range (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.)

The 25-year-old, from the renowned Scottish shooting family, finished 14th – six places off a place in the final at the Asaka range, despite lining up in her favoured distance and as the world’s highest ranked competitor.

The three-position event started badly but, in the final stages of the kneeling shot-range she found form and scored an almost perfect finish of 99 points from a possible 100.

However it only served to keep her in touch, but a successful stage of shots from the prone position hoisted her into the reckoning, and an excellent start to the standing shots placed her sixth with a perfect first 100. However she was beaten to eighth place just as she had been in the shorter distance event, when she finished 12th , and fell into 14th position for her favoured event.

McIntosh’s father Donald is a former GB coach and mum Shirley and older sister Jen have both competed and won medals for Scotland at previous Commonwealth Games. Neither though have placed on the podium at an Olympics and time remains on the youngest McIntosh shooter’s side and, as Britain’s most successful female shooter, she will still be well-placed to re-write the record when the Olympics move to Paris in 2024.

The final was later won by Swiss shooter Nina Christen with a new Olympic record.