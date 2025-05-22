TikTok star and Falkirk Vics athlete Costa Adeyemi has high ambitions

Falkirk Victoria Harriers youngster Costa Adeyemi is hoping to make a big impact on and away from the sporting arena.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Francis Xavier Primary pupil is a budding athlete, footballer and now fully fledged TikToker. With help from his dad Enoch, he is using his social media account ‘TheCostaChronicle’ to post inspiration content, showing others his journey. And some of his videos have already reached over 100,000 views. Posts include his training regimes for both athletics and football.

“I want to inspire other people when they grow up to do what I am doing,” nine-year old Costa, who is targeting representing Team GB in the 100m at the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really enjoying myself, I love sport and I love being involved in athletics and playing football too.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers athlete Costa Adeyemi in action (Photo: Scottish Athletics)

"But athletics is what I really love and I want to be the best athlete when I grow up. Athletics is great because I enjoy being able to see myself improve with new personal best times and you can see little by little you can do more than you did before.

“I’ve managed to finish first in lots of different events now but I enjoy that you have to keep getting better or you won’t stay where you want to be and I want to be at the very top.”

Proud dad Enoch says Costa is very much building towards his Olympics goal and that he is benefitting from his TikTok stardom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am so proud of him, he is very ambitious. For someone so young he is always the one pushing me to try and do more.

"He is always training; he loves his athletics but also manages to fit in football too, and he is really good at both.

"It is great being able to support him and it is always a nice car journey taking him to and from places. I enjoy watching him too.

"We spend so much time together and we have a real bond through his sport. It isn’t just like a father and son. We are also like best friends. I feel really blessed for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His TikTok is great and I am happy that he wants to share with others his positivity.

"Some of the other parents moan sometimes about the videos but mainly people are always asking about his stuff and receptive about his goals and why does it.

"He is always smiling and it is great he is showing other young people just how fun and rewarding sport can be.”