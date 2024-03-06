Three Falkirk Victoria Harriers' teams take on Allan Scally Road Relay Race

Falkirk Vics’ Gary McKenna (Photo: Gordon Donnachie)

Glasgow Green was the venue for the 53rd edition of the road race last Saturday, in what was a stunning day in glorious surroundings.

This annual event, first held in 1969, is organised by Shettleston Harriers and pays tribute to long time coach and manager Allan Scally, holder of the World Professional ten miles crown between 1927 and 1932 and it attracted 250 teams for this popular 4x5k relay race.

And this time around, the event was won by Stirling University in a combined time of 1:00:30 after Vics’ men’s A team finished top dogs last year.

The Falkirk club had three teams taking part again this year with a new line-up for the men’s A team, who finished 28th out of the 102 male teams who finished.

Scott Burton ran his leg in 16:08, Gregor Hunter (16:53), Alan Purves (16:52) and Calum Little (16:50). Their total running time was 1:06:43.

The men’s B team finished 67th and was formed by Gary McKenna (16:52), Chris Lewis (17:03), Scott Ballantine (18:06) and Derek Esson (22:36), a combined 1:14:37.

The ladies team finished 28th and included Kay Lewis (20:32), Janet Murray (24:01), Debz Graham (24:02) and Eilidh McCallum (20:28) – 1:29:03 total time.