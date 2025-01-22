Three Falkirk Victoria Harriers' athletes earn Scotland call for British Cross Challenge

Vics’ Scott Stirling recently finished third in the senior men’s race at the Scottish inter-district cross-country championships (Picture by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Three Falkirk Victoria Harriers have been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming British Cross Challenge event in Leeds next month, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Thirty-two athletes from 17 Scottish clubs have been chosen following their strong performances at this seasons cross country events.

At the recent Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Alexandra Park in Glasgow, the Falkirk club enjoyed a successful day with a number of athletes earning podium placings.

And now, Vics star Scott Stirling will join Jamie Crowe and Aidan Thompson (Central AC) and Logan Rees (Fife AC) to represent the senior men in the Home Counties International event in Leeds.

Young duo Rory MacMillan and Ray Taylor, along with Angus Fraser-Moodie (Springburn) and Billy Sutherland (Ross County AC), will also form the Scottish U17 men’s team in the Celtic Nation event.

"Many congratulations to all those athletes selected for Leeds and to their families, coaches and clubs involved in their development over a number of years,” a spokesperson said for Scottish Athletics after confirming the 32 athletes picked.

Scotland teams at senior and U20 level will compete in the Home Countries International while teams at U23, U20 and U17 level will compete in the Celtic Nations XC event.

The Leeds event - taking place on Saturday, February 8 - is the penultimate UK Athletics Cross Challenge with the final and UK Inter Counties Championships taking place in Nottingham in March.