The Wire actor Isiah Whitlock Jr tweets support for Stenhousemuir
The Wire actor Isiah Whitlock Jr has tweeted his support of Stenhousemuir ahead of their clash with Cowdenbeath this weekend.
The actor, who played charismatic politician Clay Davis in the award-winning HBO blockbuster series tweeted his support for The Warriors.
He tweeted: “Big game at Cowdenbeath this Saturday. Let’s get it done Warriors!”
It is not the first time Whitlock Jr has tweeted his support of the team, previously tweeting a US Scottish football fan who was watching Dunfermline v Hearts “When they’re playing Stenhousemuir, let me know”
Last year the Ochilview club extended an invite to Cars 3 actor to visit the club’s home ground and offered to send him a football shirt in the club colours.
They tweeted: “We look forward to welcoming you to the club. This calls for a selfie with a Warriors shirt – what size?”
The club currently sit 9th in Scottish League 2 on having won just one match this season. Cowdenbeath are bottom on goal difference.