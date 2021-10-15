The Wire actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is one of Stenhousemuir's most famous fans.

The actor, who played charismatic politician Clay Davis in the award-winning HBO blockbuster series tweeted his support for The Warriors.

He tweeted: “Big game at Cowdenbeath this Saturday. Let’s get it done Warriors!”

It is not the first time Whitlock Jr has tweeted his support of the team, previously tweeting a US Scottish football fan who was watching Dunfermline v Hearts “When they’re playing Stenhousemuir, let me know”

Last year the Ochilview club extended an invite to Cars 3 actor to visit the club’s home ground and offered to send him a football shirt in the club colours.

They tweeted: “We look forward to welcoming you to the club. This calls for a selfie with a Warriors shirt – what size?”