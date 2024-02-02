The Falkirk Foundation contributes nearly £12 million to local area, UEFA-backed report finds

01-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk Foundation End of Year and Social Return on Investment (SROI) report release event. Derek Allison, Chief Executive.

The foundation’s positive work has been highlighted as part of a report into its wide-ranging programmes.

And the UEFA Grow Social Return on Investment (SROI) report confirmed yesterday that the foundation contributes nearly £12 million to its local district.

The project, which covers a spectrum of social, health and economic outcomes, shows that for every £1 invested in the foundation’s programmes - Falkirk FC’s official charity partner has generated approximately £20 in social value back.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved this year,” Derek Allison, chief executive officer of the foundation said. “Our End of Year and SROI reports not only reflect our commitment to our strategic aims and objectives, but also demonstrate the tangible impact of our work in the community.

“Having the UEFA Grow programme actually showcasing what we do and putting it into figures is really important - and to generate £20 in social value from every pound is immense. We wanted to build on 2022 and we have done that in 2023.

“We are proud to be Falkirk FC’s official charity partner. We are doing this at the end of the day for Falkirk fans and we want to make sure that local people have an equal opportunity to live longer, be healthier and be better educated, especially young people. We want people to be able to achieve.”

Alongside the SROI findings, the foundation also released its official end of year report, with that also highlighting the impact made to peoples’ lives in the Falkirk locale.

The headline figures from that report show that the foundation had 3,901 unique participants across 2023. An accredited SQA centre, 594 qualifications were also handed out via the foundation’s various programmes.

Across mental health and wellbeing initiatives, 100 per cent of those taking part reported back that their mental health had improved as a result.

The foundation now has 46 separate teams, ranging from the women’s first team who play in SWF League One to a host of recreational and community sides.