Teenager scores hat-trick in her second game for Bairns

Ellie Taylor scored a hat-trick on the day (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

The 17-year-old forward has now scored four goals in two matches for the Bairns and lit up that match in Paisley on Sunday.

Head coach Muir praised the youngster, saying: “She’s been a really good addition to the squad.

“She scored on her debut last weekend too against Edinburgh Caley.

“Following it up with a hat-trick, you couldn’t ask anything more from her.

“Her attacking threat comes not just from her goals but her all-round play.”

Muir said he was pleased to have got a win despite conceding twice. Both goals for the hosts came from well-placed free-kicks from a similar area just outside the box.

He said: “The scoreline didn’t really reflect how much we dominated the game.

“We missed more chances than we scored, to be honest, and the score could have been double what it was.

“They’ve been struggling in recent weeks but they kept fighting, so I am happy with how we made sure to not give them a real route back into the game.”

He added: “Aside from the free-kicks, they didn’t create anything, and our goalkeeper had no real saves to make, so I was delighted.

“The girls deserve a lot of credit for the performance.”