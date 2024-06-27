Teen pair make Bonnybridge Golf Club history as Kyle Hamilton comes out on top

Winning Bonnybridge golfer Kyle Hamilton alongside club-mate Luke McInutly on the green

Kyle Hamilton edged out pal Luke McInulty as the two talented teenagers made history in the club championship final at Bonnybridge Golf Club earlier this month.

It was the first time in the club’s 99 years that the showpiece event of the season has been contested by two juniors, and the pair shone in a fortnight-long battle to set up their showdown.

Luke, 17, and Kyle, 15, both pupils at St Mungo’s High School in Falkirk, were seeded first and second respectively for the last 16 knockout stages after 36 holes of qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their strong showing in the first two rounds paved the way for an all-boys’ final, and both youngsters showed enough ability and mental strength to go all the way.

In a gruelling set of match-play ties on route to the final, both lads took major scalps along the way, Kyle defeating the lowest handicapped golfer in the club, while Luke overcame the player who holds the record for the most club championships won.

On the day, though, despite Luke recording two eagles and going agonisingly close to a hole-in-one at the par-three 15th hole, it was Kyle who found the extra gear and produced golf of the highest quality to see off his friend in a 36-hole final.

Bonnybridge’s junior convener, Alan Hamilton, said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for our golf club, as well as for the young golfers and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the club approach their centenary year, when we recognise the previous 100 years of our history, it is so fitting that we are celebrating our young golfers of the future.

“Both boys were more than deserving finalists. They both dedicate themselves to practising the sport and are role models and an inspiration to our other young golfers.

“They travel the country representing our golf club at various national events. They also support regional competitions as part of the Forth Valley Junior Golf project and have both been selected for the Stirlingshire County youth team.

“We are all incredibly proud of them and wish them every success as they continue to flourish, and we look forward to seeing what the future may hold for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad