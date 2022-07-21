Taekwondo: Teigan's set to follow in her big sister's footsteps

Teigan Smith, 15, is following in the footsteps of her big sister Jordyn who, back in 2018, became Junior World Champion and went on to spend four years on the Olympic Programme at the National Taekwondo Academy.

Teigan is currently on the GB Development Programme and trains regularly with the UK squad while her personal trainer is her dad, Darren.

Both Teigan and Jordyn have been members of Central Taekwondo Academy since primary school.

Teigan pictured with her Dad and personal trainer, Darren (Photo: Central Taekwondo Academy)

Teigan will be the latest in a long line of students who have gone on to represent their country with distinction from the Carronshore-based club – run by Grandmaster David Bailey.

Bailey said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Teigan to compete against the world's best taekwondo athletes. She has worked incredibly hard under the guidance of her Dad and deserves this chance to compete at the highest level.

“It is an exciting time for Academy right now, with Max Cartwright’s recent selection for the Cadet World Championships and now Teigan going to the junior edition.

“Max and Teigan are great role models for our younger members and their success shows what can be achieved through focus, hard work and dedication.”