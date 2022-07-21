Taekwondo: Star Siobhan set to represent Team GB

Part of Wishaw’s Vision Taekwondo Academy, the Denny youngster travelled down south earlier this month for selection events and came top of her category to secure qualification for the tournament taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria.

It is the first time athletes have been chosen via qualifying rather than a subjective selection process and club coach Ross Eden is thrilled for his stars.

“She won the under 44kg female cadets (12-14) to qualify and now goes to Sofia from the event on July 2,” he explained.

"It is a great achievement. For her age group this is the biggest and best thing she can be involved in.

"Back in June, she travelled down to England and smashed the qualifying process.

"She ended up having to take part in a play-off match and she won it with ease, which shows.

"Siobhan, in particular, for a young girl, is one who really applies herself.

"During the pandemic, she worked tirelessly when others gave it up or just had a break and that is no slight on them.

"It was a hard time for everyone but she kept going at it and probably did just as much training, if not more.”

The 14-year-old is also part of the GB Taekwondo Development Programme, which is the main pathway to becoming a full-time martial arts athlete in the UK.

Sport England funds help fund the group – which nurtures the best talent in the country and prepares them for international selection.

Eden added: "A year ago she joined the GB Development Team, which has around 30-40 people in it, and she managed to get herself into that, which just shows the talent and dedication she has for the sport.

“She is actually the youngest female to get in that development squad ever, which is just fantastic, and it is great for the club and for her.

“Now she is down every second weekend in Manchester working on her skills and it will only help take her to the next level as she moves up the age groups.”