Taekwondo star set to represent GB at Cadet World Championships after unbeaten UK run

Max Cartwright, 13, is one of only ten males selected to take part in the tournament which is being held in Sofia, Bulgaria in late July.

The Central Taekwondo Academy member was chosen after smashing British Taekwondo’s selection process, which included two events down south.

He will come into the competition on the back of an incredible unbeaten UK run, having won gold in the last six events that he has taken part in.

Max Cartwright will represent Team GB at the upcoming Cadet World Championships (Photos: Lyndsey Cartwright/Central Taekwondo Academy)

At the Spanish Open in April, Max also came away with a bronze medal.

Speaking to the Herald, he said of his call-up: “It still doesn’t quite feel real that I am going off to such a big competition.

"I was in London last weekend and I am going to Manchester this weekend for training so it is non-stop at the moment.

“These events have given me so much confidence that I cannot put it into words. Going out there knowing that I have done so well recently is a big boost.

Max has won six out of six of his last UK-based events, taking home gold each time

“Being at the Spanish Open was big for me as it is one of the biggest competitions abroad. That helped me as much as winning the gold medals in the other events.

“The feeling of going abroad is better as you get to meet some fantastic people who help make you better.”

Max believes his success so far is down to his willingness to train on a regular basis at the Carronshore based club, which is renowned for bringing through future stars.

“It is all about dedication and training in this sport. If you don’t train you would never make it,” he said.

Max is one of only ten males selected into the squad after a rigorous selection process

“I go down five times a week and whenever there isn’t a GB training session, I am helping out with the younger ones.

“The white and yellow belts are great fun to work with and I really enjoy it.”

On the club, he added: “They are all brilliant and the people there now are so supportive.

“Jordyn Smith, who was a world champion, has come back to help out with the club so that is great.

“Hassan Haider has opened up his own club now but is helping out in Manchester with training.

“It is great seeing so many people you know who have been a part of the club beforehand and now.

“I’m much bigger now and I am learning more from them than I did when I was younger.”

The Larbert High pupil, who recently was awarded the BGE Sports Personality of the Year award in the school, will take part in the event on July 28.

Max’s mum Lyndsey, is hoping to raise money to help fund his intense training programme.

She said: “This is a fantastic achievement and opportunity for Max to train and compete at the highest level but unfortunately this is only partly funded by Team GB.

"We hope to raise £2500 to help cover the cost of the trip and the four training camps that Max will attend in Manchester, London, Nottingham and Huddersfield.