Taekwondo: Carronshore star Teigan Smith is aiming for the big time after French Open win

Smith, 16, recently became the French Open champion after impressive results against competitors from across the globe.

A member of the Central Taekwondo Academy, Grand Master David Bailey praised the ace for her dedication as she chases a place on the coveted full-time UK Sport Olympic Programme.

“This is a fantastic achievement by Teigan and everyone at our club is delighted for her,” he said.

Teigan Smith recently won gold at the 2022 French Open (Photo: Contributed)

“She just gets better and better. The Olympic ranking French Open is one of the flagship European Open events. In Paris, Teigan gave her best performance to date, winning four matches against top opposition from Belgium, France, Canada and Spain on her way to the gold medal.

“It’s her dream to represent GB at the Olympics and if she continues performing at this level, who’s to say she won’t make it a reality?"

Smith certainly has a great support network around her to make her dream a reality, with taekwondo success running in the family.

Her big sister Jordyn back in 2018 became Junior World Champion and went on to spend four years on the Olympic Programme at the National Taekwondo Academy, meanwhile her personal trainer is her dad, Darren.

“I don’t like to admit it but they are a big help,” Teigan said. “Having my family so close-by is great for me and they do know what they are talking about.

"Next year is when the big time kicks in because I can fight at the senior age level and that is the next step. The major tournaments then come around quickly and I am think I am ready for that.

"With these matches you get more ranking points and that enables you to qualify for the really big events. I am currently in the GB development programme which is basically the gateway to get into full-time training.

“I am going away twice a month at the moment to train with some of the best junior athletes in the UK and that has really helped me too. I just want more opportunities to do well.

