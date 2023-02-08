Swimming: Otters' youngsters impress at events

Ava Steele and Grace Blair both swam well, showing their promise by narrowly missing out on SNAGS times for both breaststroke events. Medalists included Ruaraidh Stevenson (gold 200m fly, silver 50m fly), Zachary Dormer (gold 50m backstroke, bronze 400m freestyle), Emma Silcock (bronze 800m freestyle), Zoe Crawford (gold 200m backstroke, bronze 100m fly) and Lexine McCappin (bronze 400IM, bronze 800m freestyle).

This followed a successful January in which the Otters won top club at Grangemouth J.A.G.S meet with both Kyle Rawding and James Weir winning the top boy awards in their age groups. This trophy follows the club’s recent success in becoming FVJL champions. Many swimmers achieved new personal bests and the strength of the club showing through by dominating the relay events and with many 'too fast' swims.

Medallists included Edward Watson, Callum Reid, James Weir, Euan McKenzie, Lily Taylor, Kyle Rawding, Callum Johnston, Lucy Ure, Keeva Hardie, Aimee Starr and Aniston Lindsay with particular mention to Isla McLeod and Aaran Robinson for their too fast awards.

Members of Falkirk Otter Swimming Club with their J.A.G.S trophy (Pics: Contributed)

In what was a busy weekend, the club finished fourth overall at the Grangemouth M.A.G.S meet the following day which was a great achievement considering the strength of opposition. Once again, the swimmers produced many outstanding performances with Emma Silcock winning top girl in her age category. Medallists included Ruaraidh Stevenson, Zachary Dormer and Emma Silcock.

During the previous weekend, the club kicked off their 2023 swim season by competing at a strong West District Pentaqua event at Tollcross. Medallists included Zoe Crawford (silver 100m back, bronze 200m IM and 100m fly), Emma Silcock (bronze 200m IM and 100m fly), Orla Campbell (gold 50m breastroke), Ruaraidh Stevenson (gold 50m fly and 100m IM, silver 50m free) and Zachary Dormer (gold 50m free, silver 50m fly, 50m back, 50m breastroke). A successful weekend of swimming for the Otter's with Zachary winning top boy in his age group with Ruaraidh coming a close 2nd. Emma, continuing her excellent form by achieving 3rd top girl in her age group.

Emma Silcock received the top girl award for her age group at the M.A.G.S meet