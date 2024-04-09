Swimming: Falkirk's Suzie McNair sets two nomination times for European Junior Championships

Falkirk superstar Suzie McNair swam the race of her life at the at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships last Thursday – finishing fourth in the women’s 400m IM to all-but seal a Team GB spot at the upcoming European Junior Championships.
By Ben Kearney
Published 9th Apr 2024, 03:08 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 03:08 BST
Falkirk native Suzie McNair, who competes with Stirling Swimming, aced both the 400m and 200m IM events at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)Falkirk native Suzie McNair, who competes with Stirling Swimming, aced both the 400m and 200m IM events at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)
Falkirk native Suzie McNair, who competes with Stirling Swimming, aced both the 400m and 200m IM events at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

The Stirling Swimming ace, who was previously part of FIRST and Grangemouth ASC, posted a personal best time of 4:49.49, which is well within the nomination time for the championships.

“It’s so brilliant, all the hard throughout the year is finally paying off,” she said. “I’m just enjoying it and you always swim your best when you’re happy. I started to feel some nerves at the blocks but then you start racing and the nerves go. It’s such an amazing venue and just great to be here.”

McNair continued her fantastic meet by also notching a nomination time in the 200m IM in a time of 2:19.25 over the weekend.

The European Junior Championships take place in Vilnius, Lithuania this July.

