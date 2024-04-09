Swimming: Falkirk's Suzie McNair sets two nomination times for European Junior Championships

The Stirling Swimming ace, who was previously part of FIRST and Grangemouth ASC, posted a personal best time of 4:49.49, which is well within the nomination time for the championships.

“It’s so brilliant, all the hard throughout the year is finally paying off,” she said. “I’m just enjoying it and you always swim your best when you’re happy. I started to feel some nerves at the blocks but then you start racing and the nerves go. It’s such an amazing venue and just great to be here.”